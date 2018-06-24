Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra rock near-identical flirty black and white looks

Celebrity sisters have had many matchy-matchy moments in the past (well hello, Anam-Sania Mirza and Isabelle and Katrina Kaif!), but a latest sartorial sister act caught our attention for being, well, white-hot.

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on Jun 21, 2018 at 12:35am PDT

Actor Parineeti Chopra served some serious pantsuit inspo when she stepped out for Namaste England promotions in an ivory Zara pantsuit, which she dressed up with a dainty necklace and a cream clutch from Azotiique.

A post shared by A Fashionista's Diary (@afashionistasdiaries) on Jun 21, 2018 at 8:46am PDT

Parineeti showed off her amazing body with a plunging black flounce sleeves top from Sashe that contrasted dramatically with her white pants. Her smoky eyes and slicked-back hair added even more pizazz to her look.

Meanwhile, we can’t help but notice that Parineeti’s cousin sister, Priyanka Chopra, was the first to rock a très chic white pantsuit and (also playfully cut) black top combination, while attending a pre-Grammy gala in New York in January 2018.

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jan 28, 2018 at 7:57am PST

Priyanka looked incredibly comfortable and chic at the same time in the white-hued pants and matching long satin robe from Russian designer label Ester Abner, which she wore over a lacy black bra. The shiny satin number with an easy, breezy silhouette came with long sleeves and a flirty fringed hem that you could only really appreciate when you zoom in.

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jan 28, 2018 at 7:54am PST

Priyanka topped off her sexy silk separates with an assortment of jewellery from Kismet by Milka. She accessorised with blingy chains and studs to elevate the look. Priyanka’s beauty look was so on point: Her undone, free-flowing hairstyle and monochromatic make-up — a technique, where eye, cheek, and lip make-up shades are kept in the same colour family — complemented the outfit beautifully.

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jan 28, 2018 at 7:53am PST

So, if you were wondering what the ‘it’ outfit to wear is in the upcoming months, it seems like the Chopra sisters-inspired white and black look is most definitely the winner. From slipping on a high heel to layering it with a lace top — or even adding brightly coloured make-up — Priyanka and Parineeti’s easy and genius looks prove pantsuits can be so chic and sophisticated.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more