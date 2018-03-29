Sania Mirza and sister Anam wear matching outfits and totally slay. See pic
Tennis star Sania Mirza and younger sister Anam have us seeing double. The siblings had a casual twinning moment in matching House of Masaba outfits: One in a denim dress, one in oversized denim trench. Take a look.fashion and trends Updated: Mar 29, 2018 14:32 IST
Apparently Sania Mirza and Anam Mirza are dressing alike now, or at least they did for a picture the tennis player posted to Instagram on Thursday. The sisters proved they could pass for twins by slipping into matching outfits and styling their hair and make-up the same way. Sania joked about their eye-catching resemblance with the post, writing, “...Twinning with @anammirzaaa...”
On paper, the off-duty looks the pair chose might sound quite different, but the meeting of a subtle dash of white embroidery, identical light-wash denim, glowing complexions and seriously glossy thick curls make for the perfect recipe in sister-dressing.
Sania and Anam’s drastically different denim choices gave their matching House of Masaba outfits a dose of cool girl summer style while keeping their personal style front and centre.
Sania looked equal parts sexy and chic by keeping things fashion-forward and effortless, completing her basic white-vest-high-waisted-black-jeans ensemble with an oversized knee-length denim trench with three-quater sleeves. Meanwhile, Anam, a stylist, exhibited her individual approach to dressing, amping up the throwback vibes pairing her retro-inspired ivory buttoned-up shirt with a tie-shoulder maxi dress in denim.
Sania’s name may be synonymous with tennis, but off the court, she is all about experimenting with fashion, an accomplished fashion pro. Often spotted in bright pops of colour and prints, the sports icon happens to walk fashion week runways and slay red carpet style too: And if that doesn’t qualify her as a true-blue fashion girl, perhaps the fact that she’s close pals with some of the biggest names in Bollywood and the Indian fashion industries will?
Scroll through for pictures that prove why every style-lover should be following this star:
Wearing Anushree Reddy in February, 2018.
Wearing Posh Pride in December, 2017.
Wearing Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor in November, 2017.
Wearing Amit Aggarwal in October, 2017.
Wearing Amit Aggarwal in November, 2016.
Left-right: Wearing JADE by Monica and Karishma, Dolly J Studio and Rimple and Harpeet Narula in November, 2016.
Follow @htlifeandstyle for more