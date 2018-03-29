Sania Mirza and sister Anam wear matching outfits and totally slay. See pic

Apparently Sania Mirza and Anam Mirza are dressing alike now, or at least they did for a picture the tennis player posted to Instagram on Thursday. The sisters proved they could pass for twins by slipping into matching outfits and styling their hair and make-up the same way. Sania joked about their eye-catching resemblance with the post, writing, “...Twinning with @anammirzaaa...”

On paper, the off-duty looks the pair chose might sound quite different, but the meeting of a subtle dash of white embroidery, identical light-wash denim, glowing complexions and seriously glossy thick curls make for the perfect recipe in sister-dressing.

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) on Mar 28, 2018 at 11:36pm PDT

Sania and Anam’s drastically different denim choices gave their matching House of Masaba outfits a dose of cool girl summer style while keeping their personal style front and centre.

Sania looked equal parts sexy and chic by keeping things fashion-forward and effortless, completing her basic white-vest-high-waisted-black-jeans ensemble with an oversized knee-length denim trench with three-quater sleeves. Meanwhile, Anam, a stylist, exhibited her individual approach to dressing, amping up the throwback vibes pairing her retro-inspired ivory buttoned-up shirt with a tie-shoulder maxi dress in denim.

Sania’s name may be synonymous with tennis, but off the court, she is all about experimenting with fashion, an accomplished fashion pro. Often spotted in bright pops of colour and prints, the sports icon happens to walk fashion week runways and slay red carpet style too: And if that doesn’t qualify her as a true-blue fashion girl, perhaps the fact that she’s close pals with some of the biggest names in Bollywood and the Indian fashion industries will?

Scroll through for pictures that prove why every style-lover should be following this star:

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) on Feb 3, 2018 at 6:52am PST

Wearing Anushree Reddy in February, 2018.

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) on Dec 15, 2017 at 8:39am PST

Wearing Posh Pride in December, 2017.

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) on Nov 28, 2017 at 2:05am PST

Wearing Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor in November, 2017.

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) on Oct 18, 2017 at 10:24am PDT

Wearing Amit Aggarwal in October, 2017.

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) on Nov 7, 2016 at 3:41am PST

Wearing Amit Aggarwal in November, 2016.

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) on Nov 22, 2016 at 8:36am PST

Left-right: Wearing JADE by Monica and Karishma, Dolly J Studio and Rimple and Harpeet Narula in November, 2016.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more