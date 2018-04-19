Katrina Kaif, Isabelle twin in sweatshirts so bright they had to wear shades

Just look at Isabelle and Katrina Kaif for proof that the best things come in pairs.

While the Tiger Zinda Hai actor’s polished style always impresses, our hearts skipped a beat when she was spotted at Mumbai airport on Wednesday matching, or twinning as it is often referred to, with her aspiring actor-sister Isabelle in their travel-ready looks.

Katrina’s red carpet gowns are gorgeous, don’t get us wrong, but there’s something so relatable about the coordinating sweatshirts, jogging pants and sneakers the chic star and Isabelle picked for travelling.

As a jet-setting A-lister, Katrina is constantly on the go, and she has definetely picked up a few useful tricks when it comes to dressing for the plane.

Rule no. 1: Comfort is of utmost importance.

Rule no. 2: Unless travelling to a beach location, keep it casual with some sweats and sneakers.

Rule no. 3: Sunglasses are never to be ruined in handbags.

Scroll ahead for even more airport outfit inspiration from Katrina and Isabelle’s lazy-girl travel ensemble:

While tracksuits can be cute, Katrina turned her orange sweatshirt from P.E NATION into a style statement, teaming stylish thick-rimmed sunglasses with it. Her look is chic, but also flight-friendly. Her ensemble is proof we should never underestimate the power of a vibrant sweatshirt, it’s casual but eye-catching all at the same time. When in doubt, do like Katrina and add attention-grabbing black sneakers that even the strongest-willed fashion girls will go weak in the knees for.

Isabelle took a cue from her fashion-forward sister and added all-black kicks to her almost identical sweatshirt-pants ensemble, instantly taking her casual look to the next level. Isabelle’s colour combo of black and blue will always seem crisp and clean — no matter what you’ve got on. Like Katrina, she too accessorised her cold-shouldered SJYP sweatshirt with matching oversize round sunglasses. Isabelle’s look is the best of both worlds: Comfy enough for a flight and stylish enough to hit the street.

