Kareena Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Alia Bhatt: 10 most stunning Diwali 2018 looks in pics

We loved looking at videos and photos of celebrities from all the Diwali get-togethers and dinners in Mumbai. The jaw-dropping decor at Shah Rukh Khan’s Diwali party and the oh-so-special moments between celebrity couples -- such as, Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, among others -- made us swoon; but nothing took our breath away quite like the stunning festive celebrity looks.

There were stars, like, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who went the regal route in opulent lehengas, and others, like, actor Priyanka Chopra, who kept things simple and elegant in standout anarkalis. Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra wowed as always in a perfect-for-a-wedding metallic saree, while Alia Bhatt won our hearts in a mesmerising, statement black lehenga choli. Meanwhile, Miss World Manushi Chhillar and actor Kriti Sanon chose refreshing greens, and Sonam Kapoor’s cousin, Shanaya Kapoor, glittered in gold from head to toe. But one thing all these lovely ladies had in common was looking effortlessly beautiful for Diwali festivities:

Shilpa Shetty Kundra wearing Amit Aggarwal

Manushi Chhillar wearing Akanksha Gajria

Alia Bhatt wearing Shyamal and Bhumika

Shanaya Kapoor wearing Tarun Tahiliani

Priyanka Chopra wearing Anita Dongre

Sara Ali Khan wearing Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla

Kareena Kapoor Khan wearing Anamika Khanna

Malaika Arora in Raw Mango

Ananya Panday wearing Sabyasachi

Kriti Sanon wearing Manish Malhotra

First Published: Nov 08, 2018 17:38 IST