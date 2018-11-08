Kareena Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Alia Bhatt: 10 most stunning Diwali 2018 looks in pics
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt to Priyanka Chopra and Shilpa Shetty Kundra, we combed through hundreds of celebrity photos to bring you some of our favourite Diwali 2018 looks.fashion and trends Updated: Nov 08, 2018 17:41 IST
We loved looking at videos and photos of celebrities from all the Diwali get-togethers and dinners in Mumbai. The jaw-dropping decor at Shah Rukh Khan’s Diwali party and the oh-so-special moments between celebrity couples -- such as, Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, among others -- made us swoon; but nothing took our breath away quite like the stunning festive celebrity looks.
There were stars, like, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who went the regal route in opulent lehengas, and others, like, actor Priyanka Chopra, who kept things simple and elegant in standout anarkalis. Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra wowed as always in a perfect-for-a-wedding metallic saree, while Alia Bhatt won our hearts in a mesmerising, statement black lehenga choli. Meanwhile, Miss World Manushi Chhillar and actor Kriti Sanon chose refreshing greens, and Sonam Kapoor’s cousin, Shanaya Kapoor, glittered in gold from head to toe. But one thing all these lovely ladies had in common was looking effortlessly beautiful for Diwali festivities:
View this post on Instagram
#womenwelove @theshilpashetty looked radiant as ever in our custom made new age saree in ivory with intricate pearl and bugle bead hand embellishments with our signature polymer details as she begins her Diwali celebrations. #LightUpThisDiwali #amitaggarwal #amitaggarwalcouture #shilpashetty #spotted #bollywood #couture #sustainablecouture #handcrafted #design #textile #style
Shilpa Shetty Kundra wearing Amit Aggarwal
View this post on Instagram
Miss World @manushi_chhillar wears our aqua high waisted sharara along with the AG signature mirror choli & a shaded net dupatta for Diwali celebrations. Styled by: @sheefajgilani . . . . #AGSociety #AkankshaGajria #AkankshaGajriaLabel #Festive2018 #MirrorEmbroidery #BridalWear #BridalFashion #IndianWear #Fashion #IndianBrides #BridesOfIndian #IndianWeddings #IndianCouture #WeddingsOfIndia
Manushi Chhillar wearing Akanksha Gajria
Alia Bhatt wearing Shyamal and Bhumika
Shanaya Kapoor wearing Tarun Tahiliani
View this post on Instagram
The festival of diwali is all about love, togetherness and celebrations with our loved ones. @priyankachopra lights up this diwali, looking gorgeous in our intricately embroidered Saesha Suit. Stylist: @stylebyami #AnitaDongre #PriyankaChopra #BrideToBe #Family #FamilyPotrait #Festive #Embroidery #HandMade #Family #Diwali #Diwali2018 #Nickyanka
Priyanka Chopra wearing Anita Dongre
Sara Ali Khan wearing Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla
Kareena Kapoor Khan wearing Anamika Khanna
Malaika Arora in Raw Mango
Ananya Panday wearing Sabyasachi
Kriti Sanon wearing Manish Malhotra
