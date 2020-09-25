Ananya Panday adds all the missing sunshine to Covid-19 gloom in yellow mini dress at Khaali Peeli promotions

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 14:02 IST

Leaving no stone unturned to unleash her inner fashionista ever since she stepped into the industry, Bollywood actor Ananya Panday once again flaunted her sartorial elegance at Khaali Peeli promotions. Gearing up for the upcoming Maqbool Khan-directorial amid Covid-19, Ananya Panday made heads turn at the promotions of Khaali Peeli in a yellow off-shoulder bodycon dress.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya’s stylist Tanya Ghavri shared the latest look of the diva in a slew of pictures. The bright yellow lace mini dress by designer Michael Costello had ruffle details around the sleeves and the bust.

With intricate lace detailing all over with a tiny slit on the hem, the strapless, off-shoulder silhouette made Ananya add all the missing sunshine to the Covid-19 gloom. Accessorising her look with only finger rings, Ananya left her hair in a simple side parting to let the mini dress do the talking.

Opting for minimalistic makeup, with on-fleek eyebrows and blushed cheeks, Ananya set fans and fashion police’s hearts aflutter. The pictures were captioned, “The gorgeous @ananyapanday for Khaali Peeli promotions in @michaelcostello #promotions #khaalipeeli #ananyapanday #styledbyTanyaGhavri #fashion (sic).”

Check out Ananya’s latest chic look here:

The yellow mini dress that Ananya wore is worth Rs 16,673 on Michael Costello’s website. Delaying winters and setting the mercury soaring higher than usual, Ananya has been spotted stepping out for Khaali Peeli promotions while vibing in a smoking hot mood.

Ananya’s ‘Bambaiya’ girl mix with glamorous avatar has put the fashion police on immediate alert be it with her never-before-seen desi look or her voguish western ensembles and styles. Her glam looks and photoshoots have redefined ‘slay’ this quarantine.

