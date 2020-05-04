Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif: Throwback to the best metallic trends

fashion-and-trends

Updated: May 04, 2020 12:15 IST

One of the most dazzling trends of 2019, metallic tones have been on the style radar for a while now and not only for its celebrity-like glamorous appeal but also for its texture and dramatic appeal. Metallic tones were earlier quite specific in the celeb domain and party wear but now it is also entering the day-to-day wardrobe in terms of casual wear and day-to-night looks. Gold, silver, copper and bronze ruled the runway last year in a range of patterns, textures and design in the clothing, jewellery and the accessory area. Actors like Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt among others have shown big love to this trend as they stole the show at film screenings, events and public appearances.

Metallic tones can be tricky though when it comes to styling and picking the right ensemble. As powerful and gorgeous they look, it is important to pick what works as per body type, persona and taste in fashion. Metallics were quite big in the 70s and 80s with the retro and disco fashion ruling the style radar back in the day. from dresses to pantsuits, skirts to tops, co-ords to separates, traditional wear to casual wear, there is something for everyone if they dare to try on the trend. One metallic add-on to the look can be transformational and it takes the style appeal to the next level.

If you are not too sure about adding a few metallic pieces to your wardrobe, take inspiration from your favourite celebrities on how to get it right and pick your favourite one. You can start small by adding a few metallic accessories to your wardrobe, or even beginning with footwear is a good idea. See how you feel about it and experiment with certain tones as picking the right colour is primary here.

Which one is your most favourite celebrity metallic outfit?

