Anushka Sharma’s thigh-high slit dress is perfect for an evening date. See pics

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 14:55 IST

Actor Anushka Sharma’s style has always been understated and she likes to keep it simple, focusing upon interesting textures and cuts, minimal patterns and a soft colour palette. The actor who was last seen in Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan has been busy travelling and making appearances with husband Virat Kohli during the Cricket World Cup. Sharma was spotted in a sky blue thigh-high checkered dress during an ad shoot recently. She looked stunning sporting a short hair-do and completed the look with mustard pointy belly footwear.











For another look, Sharma was all for street style where she was spotted wearing an oversized mustard crocheted crop top paired with light blue distressed jeans and black shoes. For those who like to keep their style fuss-free, this look works for a casual brunch as well as an evening date. The Sanju actor had also shared a classic traditional look on her Instagram where she is seen wearing a vintage pastel floral Sabyasachi saree.









Here’s Anushka Sharma top 5 recent looks



























Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 14:52 IST