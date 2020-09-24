e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / Autumn Fashion: Hina Khan looks like a ray of sunshine in a mustard yellow tube dress and this dainty picture is proof

Autumn Fashion: Hina Khan looks like a ray of sunshine in a mustard yellow tube dress and this dainty picture is proof

Hina Khan’s sunshiny vibes in a mustard yellow tube dress and cryptic message sets fans on frenzy

fashion-and-trends Updated: Sep 24, 2020 12:55 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Hina Khan looks like a ray of sunshine in a mustard yellow tube dress
Hina Khan looks like a ray of sunshine in a mustard yellow tube dress(Instagram/realhinakhan)
         

While we are currently caressing our ever bloating tummies as we work and chill from home this Covid-19 quarantine, Hacked star Hina Khan left us all motivated for the grind this evening with her ravishing picture. Oozing autumn vibes, the television-turned-Bollywood diva looked like a ray of sunshine in her latest dainty picture on social media and fans were on frenzy.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Hina shared a candid look from her upcoming project. The still featured her lying on wooden flooring, dressed in a mustard yellow tube dress with a thigh-high slit that flaunted her well-toned legs.

Leaving her lush wavy tresses open, Hina accessorised her look with a simple finger ring and completed the elegant styling in a pair of black heels. Opting for a dewy makeup look, Hina struck a killer candid for the camera as she captioned the picture with a cryptic message.

She teased fans by hinting at her upcoming project as the caption read, “Coming soon.. (His Highness) #Tease (sic).”

 
View this post on Instagram

Coming soon.. (His Highness) 😉😉😉 #Tease

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on

Earlier, the star was seen slaying the classic combo of white top and denims. She shared a sunkissed picture of herself in a stunning bodycon white crop top which had cut-out details at the waist.

Flaunting her washboard abs, Hina paired it with blue high-waist denims that were held together with a black belt. She had accessorised her look with a delicate gold necklace that had the letters of her name and completed the styling in a pair of black heels.

With a nude lip tint, on-point eyeliner, subtle makeup and matching blush, Hina looked stunning. She had captioned the picture, “It’s the little things in life.. Pose Strong baby.. (sic).”

 
View this post on Instagram

It’s the little things in life.. Pose Strong baby..

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on

A true-blue fashionista, Hina makes even everyday outfits look chic apart from slaying at Cannes or other red carpet events.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
‘Families that play together, stay together’: PM Modi at Fit India Dialogue 2020
‘Families that play together, stay together’: PM Modi at Fit India Dialogue 2020
Pak oppn alliance against Imran Khan is crumbling, with some help from the army
Pak oppn alliance against Imran Khan is crumbling, with some help from the army
How will China’s offensive play out in Ladakh? IAF war games has a answer
How will China’s offensive play out in Ladakh? IAF war games has a answer
Unlock 4: What are local lockdowns and micro-containment zones?
Unlock 4: What are local lockdowns and micro-containment zones?
Umar Khalid sent to judicial custody till Oct 22 in UAPA case
Umar Khalid sent to judicial custody till Oct 22 in UAPA case
Congress leader asks why Kangana Ranaut wasn’t quizzed for alleged drugs abuse
Congress leader asks why Kangana Ranaut wasn’t quizzed for alleged drugs abuse
Sisodia’s condition stable, to undergo another Covid test in couple of days
Sisodia’s condition stable, to undergo another Covid test in couple of days
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon SessionFarm bills protest LIVEPoonam PandeyCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

fashion and trends

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In