Autumn Fashion: Hina Khan looks like a ray of sunshine in a mustard yellow tube dress and this dainty picture is proof

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 12:55 IST

While we are currently caressing our ever bloating tummies as we work and chill from home this Covid-19 quarantine, Hacked star Hina Khan left us all motivated for the grind this evening with her ravishing picture. Oozing autumn vibes, the television-turned-Bollywood diva looked like a ray of sunshine in her latest dainty picture on social media and fans were on frenzy.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Hina shared a candid look from her upcoming project. The still featured her lying on wooden flooring, dressed in a mustard yellow tube dress with a thigh-high slit that flaunted her well-toned legs.

Leaving her lush wavy tresses open, Hina accessorised her look with a simple finger ring and completed the elegant styling in a pair of black heels. Opting for a dewy makeup look, Hina struck a killer candid for the camera as she captioned the picture with a cryptic message.

She teased fans by hinting at her upcoming project as the caption read, “Coming soon.. (His Highness) #Tease (sic).”

Earlier, the star was seen slaying the classic combo of white top and denims. She shared a sunkissed picture of herself in a stunning bodycon white crop top which had cut-out details at the waist.

Flaunting her washboard abs, Hina paired it with blue high-waist denims that were held together with a black belt. She had accessorised her look with a delicate gold necklace that had the letters of her name and completed the styling in a pair of black heels.

With a nude lip tint, on-point eyeliner, subtle makeup and matching blush, Hina looked stunning. She had captioned the picture, “It’s the little things in life.. Pose Strong baby.. (sic).”

A true-blue fashionista, Hina makes even everyday outfits look chic apart from slaying at Cannes or other red carpet events.

