Bhumi Pednekar shows who's the boss in Rs 1 lakh outfit at Durgamati promotions

Bhumi Pednekar shows who’s the boss in Rs 1 lakh outfit at Durgamati promotions

For a recent promotional event, Bhumi Pednekar opted to wear a powersuit. The traditional Ikat handloom silk outfit was teamed with pair of stunning shoes and we are inspired.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 11:44 IST
Nishtha Grover
Nishtha Grover
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Bhumi shows who’s the boss in Rs 1 lakh outfit at Durgamati promotions
Bhumi shows who’s the boss in Rs 1 lakh outfit at Durgamati promotions(Instagram/bhumipednekar)
         

Channelling her inner girl boss vibe while promoting her upcoming film Durgamati, Bhumi Pednekar recently stunned in a gorgeous power suit and we can’t help but take fashion inspiration. The actress is busy with the promotions and has been giving some stunning sartorial moments to her fans and her recent one just left us speechless.

Bhumi was seen wearing a well-fitted suit at the event. However, the actress gave the modern woman ensemble a traditional twist as she wore a handloom raw silk Ikat double-breasted blazer. To complete the co-ord outfit, the actor paired it with a matching pair of pants that also featured the traditional Ikat pattern.

 

Bhumi opted to go shirtless with the suit and we second her decision. The Bala actor added extra oomph to the look with her accessories. She was seen sporting a pair of Galativi Spikes by the high-end designer Christian Louboutin. The 31-year-old also wore chunky gold rings and a pair of earrings to add a pop of colour to the look.

For her glam, Bhumi went the subtle route. She was seen wearing a natural dewy look which comprised of on-fleek eyebrows, subtle eyeshadow, a streak of eyeliner and kohl-clad eyes. She sported mascara-clad eyelashes, highlighted cheeks and a dab of glossy nude lipstick.

Pulling back her tresses in half-pinned hairstyle, Bhumi gave a boss-lady vibe that meant business. If you also love this look, we have some news for you. Bhumi’s outfit is by the brand Alamelu and while the blazer was worth Rs 23,900, the pair of trousers originally cost Rs 12,900.

Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes

That is not all, her shoes originally cost Rs 66,049 making the total outfit worth Rs 1,02,849.

Hindustantimes

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar is currently gearing up for her upcoming film Durgamati which is all set to release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime on December 11.

