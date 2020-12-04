Bhumi Pednekar is all about flower-power this wedding season

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 14:10 IST

After slaying the ethic game in Pati Patni Aur Woh, Bollywood diva Bhumi Pednekar has decoded the right way to nail glamourous ensembles for varied events. She has also been rocking some really mesmerising ethnic looks lately and giving us inspiration for the upcoming shaadi ka season. If you are also wondering what to wear to the next wedding you attend, head to her Instagram right now.

Bhumi was recently seen wearing a beautiful lehenga by the famous designer Manish Malhotra. The Bala actor donned an ethereal ivory lehenga that had intricate threadwork all over. Bhumi’s heavily embroidered choli had a plunging neckline and lightly puffed sleeves.

The lehenga also had matching floral work all across and her look was completed with a beautiful dupatta that had the same threadwork on the border. The 31-year-old redefined elegance in her outfit. To give her ensemble a regal twist, the actor accessorised it with a multi-coloured pearl drop chocker set and a pair of matching earrings.

Bhumi also opted for a dewy glam look. She was seen with an on-point eyeliner, mascara-clad eyelashes, pink blush and a glossy pink lip shade. She tied her wavy hair into a side-parted messy ponytail. Bhumi shared the picture on Instagram with the simple caption, “Pink and Pretty (sic).”

That was not all as Bhumi’s sister, Samiksha was also serving some major ethnic look goals in her velvet lehenga. Her choli had stunning golden embroidery paired with a gorgeous dupatta. She too accessorised her look with an emerald choker necklace and a statement bracelet.

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar is gearing up for her upcoming film Durgamati which is all set to release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime on December 11. The film also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Mahie Gill and Arshad Warsi in lead roles.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter