Home / Fashion and Trends / Bhumi Pednekar in Rs 10k outfit shows how to do monochrome look right during Durgamati promotions

Bhumi Pednekar recently stepped out for Durgamati promotions in a stunning monochrome outfit which is a perfect date night look

fashion-and-trends Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 14:05 IST
Nishtha Grover
Nishtha Grover
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Durgamati star Bhumi Pednekar shows how to do monochrome look right(Instagram/bhumipednekar)
         

Time and again Bhumi Pednekar has proved that she can slay any outfit with the utmost elan. Be it a gorgeous couture lehenga or a stunning evening dress, the actress leaves us speechless every time she steps out. Bhumi did the same recently when she was spotted wearing a stunning monochrome outfit.

During the promotions of her upcoming film, Durgamati, the actress opted to slay a monochrome look. Standing tall in a white midi dress, Bhumi shared the images on social media. In the post, the Bala actress was seen wearing a stunning white cotton dress that had a cinched-in torso with overlapping details while flaunting Bhumi’s lean figure. The lower part of the dress had a flowy vibe to it adorned with pleated details.

The black suspender belt added that extra oomph to her look. Bhumi styled her outfit with a pair of transparent PVC heels and stud earrings. The actress left her slightly wavy side-parted hair down which was teamed with a subtle make-up look. It featured mascara-clad eyelashes with on-point eyeliner completed with a nude lip shade and a matte finish.

She grammed the image with the caption, “100 % original and authentic #Morning #instafam #gratitude #Durgamati #stylefile (sic).”

 

The puffy-sleeved dress teamed with the belt was by the brand Appapop and it costs Rs 9,900.

Hindustantimes

Bhumi Pednekar’s upcoming film, Durgamati, will release on December 11 on Amazon Prime. The film that is a remake of the 2018 release Bhaagamathie will also star Jisshu Sengupta, Mahie Gill and Arshad Warsi in lead roles.

