Durgamati promotions: Bhumi Pednekar’s Rs 25k tropical print pantsuit breathes fresh life into work wear

Bhumi Pednekar is keeping busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Durgamati and we are absolutely digging the ensembles the Saandh Ki Aankh actor is donning for the same.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 20:40 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Alfea Jamal
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Alfea Jamal
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Bhumi Pednekar
Bhumi Pednekar(Instagram)
         

Bhumi Pednekar is keeping busy these days with the promotions of her upcoming film Durgamati, and the Saandh Ki Aankh actor has been experimenting with her style like she always does. The Pati, Patni aur Woh actor’s latest colourful outing is a definite wardrobe must-have. Styled by celebrity stylist Pranita Shetty, Bhumi looked absolutely stunning in the tropical and baroque print matching pantsuit combo, which she paired with pale pink heels and gold hoops. Bhumi chose to go bare under her jacket which was buttoned up till her waist, flaunting a plunging neckline. The actor sported minimal make-up and had her short hair flowing loosely, framing her face. The co-ordinated separates for the pantsuit are from the brand Limerick by Abirr and Nanki’s latest Chrysalis collection. The pants are priced at Rs 9,900 and the jacket for Rs 14,700 according to the brand’s website. Bhumi’s heels are handcrafted by the Portugal-based brand, Augustha. Bhumi posted the image with the caption, “Badass but with a good heart .”

 

For a previous promotional outing for Durgamati, Bhumi opted for a monochrome outfit by designer duo Saaksha and Kinni. The outfit features a full-sleeved white shirt, over which Bhumi wore a black and white corset and a pencil midi skirt with thigh high slit. She wore black pumps by the same Portuguese brand, Augustha and kept her short hair open. She once again opted for nude make-up to complete her look, skipping the accessories altogether for this OOTD. Bhumi posted images of herself in the outfit with the caption, “You can’t burn the flame. #Durgamati.”

 

On the professional front, Bhumi’s Durgamati will release on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime on December 11. Durgamati is the official Bollywood remake of the 2018 film Bhaagamathie that stars Baahubali fame actor, Anushka Shetty. The Bollywood version also has Jisshu Sengupta, Mahie Gill and Arshad Warsi in lead roles.

