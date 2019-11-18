e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 18, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 18, 2019

Comfort, good quality most important for me: Harbhajan Singh on fashion, fitness and more

Here’s a candid interview with the attack-minded bowler who shares about his fashion choices, fitness regime and more. Read excerpts.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Nov 18, 2019 16:48 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Here’s a candid interview with the attack-minded bowler who shares about his fashion choices, fitness regime and more
Here’s a candid interview with the attack-minded bowler who shares about his fashion choices, fitness regime and more(Instagram)
         

Indian cricketers are loved and followed not just for their performance on the ground, their uber cool fashion game, unique style and fitness too catch the fancy of many. One among them is veteran Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh who has been giving major fashion and fitness goals.

We got candid with the attack-minded bowler who shares about his fashion choices, fitness regime and more. Read excerpts:

1. What is your fashion mantra?

Feel good and be good. We often don’t realise that what we wear reflects our personality and mood as well. Hence, comfort is of utmost importance. With sustainability being the need of the hour, good quality also has become of prime importance for me. Personally speaking, I like to flaunt a tinge of ‘chic’ in my looks often.

2. How do you like to dress on an ordinary day?

I like to be in comfortable loungers and t-shirt when chilling at home. And while going out, like I said I like to add a whiff of style as conversation starter.

3. What is your fitness regime?

Being a sportsperson, I am naturally inclined towards fitness and like to regularly keep myself involved in workouts and meditation. This is what I’ve been trained in and just a simple high protein diet is perfect to compliment my regime.

4. Your fitness travel essentials?

I prefer to travel light, so I try to keep minimal stuff in my travelling bag. For me, just a pair of running shoes and a sipper is enough to keep myself fit.

5. As a sportsperson, being fit is very important. But people tend to lose motivation soon. How do you motivate yourself?

Fortunately for me, my motivation comes from within. The urge to keep fit and active is always burning in me so that keeps me going. Though in today’s time and lifestyle, it is important for even a non-sportsperson to incorporate some exercise/activity in daily routine. It is not just about physically fit but also about being active and healthy.

6. How would you rate yourself when it comes to fitness?

(Laughs) Well, there’s always scope for improvement, I believe. So, maybe a little less than full marks.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.Only the headline has been changed. )

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
In Rajya Sabha, PM Modi praises NCP and BJD, slips in a dig at Congress
In Rajya Sabha, PM Modi praises NCP and BJD, slips in a dig at Congress
In Shiv Sena’s new swipe at BJP, Maharashtra Governor is ‘king’
In Shiv Sena’s new swipe at BJP, Maharashtra Governor is ‘king’
‘Achha?’: Sharad Pawar’s cryptic reply on tie-up with Shiv Sena  
‘Achha?’: Sharad Pawar’s cryptic reply on tie-up with Shiv Sena  
‘In jail for 90 days’: Chidambaram appeals for bail to Chief Justice Bobde
‘In jail for 90 days’: Chidambaram appeals for bail to Chief Justice Bobde
Economy losing steam, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das faces tough balancing act
Economy losing steam, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das faces tough balancing act
VVS Laxman names ‘India’s biggest match-winner he played with’
VVS Laxman names ‘India’s biggest match-winner he played with’
Two US chemistry professors arrested for cooking meth at university
Two US chemistry professors arrested for cooking meth at university
Winter session: Cong slams Centre over J&K, Gandhi family SPG cover removal
Winter session: Cong slams Centre over J&K, Gandhi family SPG cover removal
trending topics
HTLS 2019Manish MalhotraChidambaramTanushree DuttaJNU protestsGood Newwz trailerArvind KejriwalParliament Winter Session live updates

don't miss

latest news

India News

Fashion and Trends