Emboldened Men

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 18:00 IST

We’re accustomed to seeing female actors take risks with their looks — outfits, hair, shoes or makeup.

The likes of Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana have proved that men too can go glam with flying colours. Here’s a look at the statements made by B-town’s dapper dudes.

B07W3PSFN5

Metallic mania

Ditching the usual colours, Vicky Kaushal opted for metallic mauve and grey shades on his blue suit. Shiny black shoes completed the head-to-toe Dior look.

Of gold dust

Shahid Kapoor looks charming in this combination of black and gold by Amit Aggarwal. The metallic shirt and futuristic gold-textured blazer is all the glam he needs. He kills it further in black studded loafers.

Speckled spectacle

Blotched prints fall in the high-risk zone and are rarely seen on men. But Ayushmann Khurrana manages to look suave in this black and peach blotched print blazer. His bow tie and classic ankle-length oxfords complete the ensemble.

B00E4NNCZO

Sub-lime green

Angad Bedi is making us miss summer days in this bright lime green pantsuit. Nothing more needs to be said than the fact that the actor manages to pull it off with ease. His white bandhgala shirt underneath adds an air of elegance.

Geeky Greek God

If you’re one to stick to the classics, you need to take cues from Hrithik Roshan, seen here in a tuxedo blazer. His all-black look with those geeky frames add panache to the outfit.

B07XVJZH4Y

Going old school

This look of Ranveer Singh seems to have been inspired by Charlie Chaplin, with a longer version of the bowler hat, walking stick, loose wide-legged trousers and monotoned loafers.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 18:00 IST