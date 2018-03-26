Fashion lovers, update your wardrobe. Here are 5 latest Spring-Summer trends

To welcome a new season in style, it’s important to have some basic styling in place. Be it sporting trendy capes or colourful bralettes, you can go all out experimenting with new trends. Here are some tips before your finalise your wardrobe for the coming season.

- Say yes to bralettes: While the previous seasons were dominated by crop tops, they have now given way to the newest item - bralettes. Pair your bright colored bralettes with your favourite summer shorts or you can pair them with the denim bell bottoms, suggests Sneha Mehta, founder, Kukoon The Label.

- Cool denim: Avneet Chaadha, a fashion stylist, suggests filling your wardrobes with some cool and chic denim bell bottoms and crop denim jackets. Pair them up with your regular plain T-shirts or bralettes.

- Cape it up: The newest trend welcomes stylish capes and shrugs for the season. Pairing them with palazzos and quirky shirts or T-shirts, it will keep you cool and stylish for the season.

- Go Caribbean: Get yourself some cool Caribbean shirts and trousers to look chic for your night parties. Style them with a bright coloured silk top and your favourite pair of heels complete the look.

- Playful skirts: Skirts have proven to be saviors in every dicey situation - be it a party or an impromptu office meeting. Go with bright coloured skirts and pair them well with Caribbean frill shirts to get the perfect summer look.

