Follow these tips to get summer wedding make-up that lasts all day

Summer weddings: Glowing brides, blue skies, shining sun, and... oh yes, make-up meltdown. It’s a risk, especially at outdoor weddings, so we’ve come to the rescue with a list of our favourite face-saving techniques.

Shinjini Chawla, wedding make-up expert at UrbanClap.com and Komal Kapoor, founder at Koko Glam list summer-friendly bridal beauty make-up tips.

Get the basics right

* Apply an anti-shine product on your face just before applying the foundation.

* Hydrate your skin with lightweight essence or serum. Moisturizer cream is also great for giving a dewy look and provides a great texture to the skin

* Use a spot concealer on areas with blemishes, under the eyes or around the corners of your nose. A spot concealer stays longer than a foundation.

* Always double-cleanse as your skin produces a lot more oil and sebum. Oil cleansers are extremely beneficial to let the skin cool off first and then use the cleansing product.

* The final touch - After the application of foundation, powder your face with a brush.

For the blushing bride

* Exfoliate the skin thoroughly- excess oil leads to more dead skin cells. For ensuring a fresh face for any outdoor celebration, sheet masks are very useful as they remove the excess impurities.

* Go for powder blushes instead of creamy formulas that will make your skin appear oily.

* The beating sun will add an extra sheen to your face anyway, so use a bronzer that does not have too much shimmer.

Smoky eyes or the classic look?

* Apply the concealer you have used on your face, all over your eye-lids to maintain uniformity.

* Eyeliners are a popular choice to make your eyes appear big and beautiful.

* Waterproof your eyes- Use a great eye base, then use a smudge-free eyeliner and a water-proof mascara. This will prepare you for the moments when you want to let go of yourself in the moment by shedding a tear or two.

* Finally, use a powder eye shadow and dab two layers of it, from the lash line to the brow.

Let your lips do all the talking

* Pick the classic summer colour according to your skin tone. Shades of pinks and nudes work best in a day wedding.

* Colour in your entire mouth with a lip pencil so your lip stick does not bleed in the heat.

* After applying the lipstick, blot it with a tissue. Apply a touch of gloss on the lips so they do not appear chapped.

* Finally, apply the lipstick concealer to seal the deal.

* Conclusively, sunscreens are a must for day events. High SPF reduces the burning and PA+++ reduce dark spots. Hence using a sunscreen that is suited to your skin is crucial.

Follow @htlifeandstyle fro more