Friday, Nov 29, 2019

Heading out on a vacation? Here are tips to choose your jewellery for those Insta-worthy looks

Experimenting with different types of jewellery shouldn’t stop just because you’re on a holiday, infact it’s always great to be well-turned-out while jet-setting because you never know when you might find the perfect landscape to click yourself with!

fashion-and-trends Updated: Nov 29, 2019 12:30 IST
Saumya Sharma
Saumya Sharma
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Heading out on a vacation? Here are tips to choose your jewellery for those Insta-worthy looks.
Heading out on a vacation? Here are tips to choose your jewellery for those Insta-worthy looks.(Pexels)
         

How can you ensure that your pictures remain glamourous on social media even when you’re vacationing? Experimenting with different types of jewellery shouldn’t stop just because you’re on a holiday, infact it’s always great to be well-turned-out while jet-setting because you never know when you might find the perfect landscape to click yourself with!

From lightweight statement necklaces in colourful stones or multilayered neckpieces beaded in pearls or crystals; quirky ear studs or hoops in sterling silver, precious or semi-precious stones for your ears; thin chains with a diamond pendant are some of the options to try whether you’re away in the mountains, beaches or just out exploring a new city.

Here are some tips:

1. Beach holiday

One jewellery trend that is always a fashionable beach choice is stackable rings. Light-weight and fascinating ones are an ideal choice. They can be teamed with both western and ethnic looks, says Varda Goenka of the Varda Goenka Fine Jewels by Diagold.

2. Cruise holidays

Going minimal on jewellery is the best for a cruise. Pick a solitaire ring and clustered gemstones with diamond earrings and throw in a few statement rings. Minimalism can wait!

3. Heritage journeys

A long period necklace, natural gems, and some sparkly hair accessories are the best choice for a daycation around monuments and forts.

4. Safari style

Small diamond hoops and a long diamond chain or a tennis bracelet along with your watch should suffice for a safari holiday, says Rajesh Tulsiani of the Rajesh Tulsiani Fine Jewellery.

5. In the mountains

If you have some treks planned or just plan to sit in a roadside cafe soaking in the beauty of the mountainous terrain you’re holidaying in, go for studs in semi-precious stones or silver that will stand out regardless of what you’re dressed in. They go well with casual attire as well as something more chic like a flowy dress suitable for the vacation location.

-- With inputs from IANS

