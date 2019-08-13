Ira Khan sports quirky fashion paired with a Gothic look for concept photoshoot titled, Who Are You
‘Who are you? Ask Ira Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, and she will slay you with a sharp style quotient.fashion-and-trends Updated: Aug 13, 2019 16:47 IST
Ira is currently setting her Instagram account on fire posting one picture at a time from a photoshoot titled ‘Who Are You?’
In a picture she posted on Monday, Ira opts for a little black leather dress by designer Amy Billimoria that goes well with her red curls. She has also been spotted wear attires from the label Ekta S for this shoot.
“I’ve never had an answer to that question (‘Who are you?’) but at different points in my life, I’ve been overwhelmed by the question or at peace with not having figured out the answer yet. The exciting moments are when you realise you can choose who you want to be and just how many things you want to be... In this piece, fashion is my tool of exploration. But it’s just that... one of the many ways to explore this idea,” says Ira about the shoot and its concept.
View this post on Instagram
Who are you? I've never had an answer to that question but at different points in my life, I've been overwhelmed by the question or at peace with not having figured out the answer just yet. The exciting moments are when you realize you can choose who you want to be and just how many things you want to be. And also that no one thing defines who you are. In this piece, fashion is my tool of exploration. But its just that.. one of the many ways to explore this idea. . . . @coleenssalon @ektas_official @amybillimoria @photographybyroozbeh @invincibleboudoir @kanika_jhamtani @sehuhegde #whoareyou #art #photoshoot #photography #personality #fluid #personalityisfluid #fashion #identity
With inputs from IANS
First Published: Aug 13, 2019 16:43 IST