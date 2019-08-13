e-paper
Ira Khan sports quirky fashion paired with a Gothic look for concept photoshoot titled, Who Are You

fashion-and-trends Updated: Aug 13, 2019 16:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
(@khan.ira/Instagram)
         

In a picture she posted on Monday, Ira opts for a little black leather dress by designer Amy Billimoria that goes well with her red curls. She has also been spotted wear attires from the label Ekta S for this shoot.

 

“I’ve never had an answer to that question (‘Who are you?’) but at different points in my life, I’ve been overwhelmed by the question or at peace with not having figured out the answer yet. The exciting moments are when you realise you can choose who you want to be and just how many things you want to be... In this piece, fashion is my tool of exploration. But it’s just that... one of the many ways to explore this idea,” says Ira about the shoot and its concept.

 

 

With inputs from IANS

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 16:43 IST

