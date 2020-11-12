Kangana Ranaut channels inner Frida Kahlo for brother Aksht’s Udaipur wedding in custom multicoloured lehenga, Sabyasachi jewellery and red roses in her hair. SEE PICS

fashion-and-trends

Queen actor, Kangana Ranaut is attending the most coronavirus lockdown weddings, and her wedding wardrobe is the perfect inspiration for everyone who wants to looks regal (like a true blue queen!) without going overboard. From the muted gold lehenga she wore for brother Aksht’s Mehendi to her purple, blue and green coloured ensemble for the main day, the Queen actor definitely knows how to draw the limelight to herself without taking away all the attention from the bride. Talk about a great bridesmaid. Kangana had tweeted about her brother’s wedding in Udaipur, where the family originally hails from, on Twitter, “This is such a lovely time for my family and me, I am hosting my brother’s destination wedding in Udaipur where Ranauts originally hail from, leaving for my parents’ house now, because of corona it’s a small intimate gathering now but excitement is the same.” She also posted about the happily married couple writing, “Dear friends, bless my brother Aksht and his new bride Ritu, hope they find great companionship in this new phase of their lives.”

Dear friends, bless my brother Aksht and his new bride Ritu, hope they find great companionship in this new phase of their lives 🌹 pic.twitter.com/50gECg5TOy — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 12, 2020

For the wedding ceremony Kangana opted for a beige and gold lehenga, custom made by Good Earth India’s Namrata Rathi. The choli had a deep neckline and revealing back, Kangana went for her usual muted make-up look, letting her flawless skin shine. She stacked two traditional Indian jewellery style necklace and maala around her neck, no earrings and her hair cascading in soft waves.

Kangana applied some henna in the design of the galaxy on her brother’s hands, and later in the evening she and sister Rangoli Chandel danced to Kesariya Balam, a popular folk song from Rajasthan. She posted the video to her Twitter with the caption, “Yes it’s a big day for our family but just got to know ki #arnabisback. So here we go... .. Welcome back dear friend ...(sic)” about Republic Editor Arnab Goswami’s release from Mumbai’s Taloja Jail.

Welcome back dear friend ... pic.twitter.com/TYPPVHQsCz — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 11, 2020

For the main event Kangana glammed up in royal blue lehenga, regal purple choli and a mesh dupatta in lime green that was customised by designer Anuradha Vakil. She glammed up her look with heavy earrings, choker and maang tikka from ace couturier Sabyasachi’s jewellery collection. Kangana once again went for a nude make-up look, and like the styling for most of Sabyasachi’s shoots for previous collection with his own models as well as actors like Deepika Padukone, Kangana too rocked flowers in her hair, very Frida Kahlo-esque. Kangana has red roses adorning her bun and given how the Queen actor has done her hair up in a style similar to Frida Kahlo’s signature hair style, we loved that she chose such an interesting look for her brother’s wedding.

On the professional front, Kangana will be next seen in Thalaivi, the biopic of former starlet and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, the late J Jayalalithaa. She will also be seen as a fighter pilot in the war drama, Tejas, for which she had been reading in the past few weeks.

