Home / Fashion and Trends / Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan: Unique fashion ideas to experiment with this Karwa Chauth 2020

Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan: Unique fashion ideas to experiment with this Karwa Chauth 2020

Karva Chauth 2020: If you are also going to celebrate Karwa Chauth and are out of outfit, hair, make-up and accessory ideas, here’s a guide to some of the best looks donned by these Bollywood beauties including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, Vidya Balan, to name a few. Read on...

fashion-and-trends Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 20:52 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Alfea Jamal
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Taapsee Pannu, Anushka Sharma and Alia Bhatt
Taapsee Pannu, Anushka Sharma and Alia Bhatt(Instagram)
         

Karwa Chauth is one of the most awaited Indian festivals for most married women in Hindu culture. This year the festival will be celebrated on November 4. On this day women fast as prayer for the long lives of their husbands, and in different states different traditions are followed. The women don’t consume even a drop of water after sunrise and only break their fast after they see the moon through a seive, usually. Other than the fasting, another common element across states is dressing up. On this day women dress in traditional Indian attire like lehenga, saree, etc., they get henna drawn on their hands and dress up in full make-up, jewellery and decorate their ‘maang’ with bright red sindhoor. And if you are also going to fast for Karwa Chauth and are out of outfit, hair, make-up and accessory ideas, here’s a guide to some of the best Karwa Chauth looks that can be inspired from the gorgeous outfits donned by these Bollywood beauties including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, Vidya Balan, to name a few. Read on:

 

Alia Bhatt’s paisley printed green saree with ruffled pallu from Sabyasachi is a great relaxed look for celebrating Karwa Chauth amid the coronavirus pandemic. Minimal make-up, a low pony tail and a bandeau blouse make for a simple, minimalistic, stay-at-home Karwa Chauth look.

 

Sara Ali Khan’s white garara with multicoloured embroidery and stripes is a fun and young outfit. Minimal make-up and jewellery will make the outfit shine, as there are already a lot of colours on the outfit. Juttis will complete the look perfectly.

 

Anushka Sharma’s asymmetric jacket and draped pants combo in a very unique outfit. The Anamika Khanna piece has modern elements mixed with traditional and is a statement piece that would last years in your wardrobe.

 
 Saree queen Vidya Balan’s saree collection is perfect for all festivals. And this red number is perfect for Karwa Chauth.

Taapsee’s unique Indo-Western outfit would be a welcome change from your usual Karwa Chauth outfits.

 

Kangana Ranaut’s sage blue lehenga is a wonderful muted choice along with the pearl choker she has gone with. The actor’s cascading hair framed her face that had minimal, dewy makeup.

 

Deepika Padukone’s white saree with gold embroidery is a classy pick. Like Deepika one can sport a bun, or leave their hair open. The choker is a gorgeous addition to the ensemble, and the minimal make-up really make the look work.

So go ahead and pick out you favourite look for your at home Karwa Chauth.

