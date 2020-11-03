Karwa Chauth 2020: Wishes, images, quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook messages to share with family and friends

more-lifestyle

Karwa Chauth is a major Hindu festival, celebrated primarily by women in the days leading up to Diwali. This festival is observed on the 4 day after Purnima (full moon), in the Hindu Lunar calendar month of Kartika. This year, Karwa Chauth will be observed on November 4, 10 days prior to the celebration of Diwali.

This auspicious festival is observed by married women, who observe a day-long fast for the wellbeing and long life of their husbands. The fast is only broken after the ritual of moon sighting. Some unmarried women also celebrate Karwa Chauth in the hopes of getting a desirable husband for themselves later on in life.

The rituals of the Karwa Chauth festival start early in the morning when the mother-in-law prepares the ‘Sargi’ or pre-dawn meal, after which the women do not consume any food or water till the evening when the fast is broken after the moon sighting. Devotees pray to Goddess Parvati and ask for the wellbeing of their husbands and families.

On this auspicious occasion, here are some quotes, wishes and messages that you can share with your family and friends to wish them a blessed Karwa Chauth as well.

Wishes and Quotes

Hope this day strengthens the bond of love between you two. May the Almighty bless you with a happy and long married life. Happy Karwa Chauth!

May the sindoor testify your prayers, the mangal sutra remind you of promises that bind you, and the colour of mehndi prove the depths of your love. Happy Karwa Chauth!

As you celebrate the bond of marriage, here is wishing you a life of love and togetherness, today and always. Happy Karwa Chauth!

May Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva fill your life with love, peace, happiness, good health and wealth. Happy Karwa Chauth!

Let’s celebrate this auspicious occasion of Karwa Chauth with happiness and joy! May Goddess Parvati showers her blessings upon you and your family!

May the festival of Karwa Chauth bring hope, smiles and good luck in your life! Have a blessed day!

Warm wishes to all the women fasting on this auspicious day of Karwa Chauth! May all your hopes and dreams come true!

May the blessing of God Shiva and Goddess Parvati bring love and happiness into your marriage. May your marriage last long and be filled with blessings!

May the Goddess hear your prayers on this auspicious day of Karwa Chauth. May your married life be filled with happiness and laughter. Happy Karwa Chauth!

The secret of a happy marriage is finding the right person. You know they’re right if you love to be with them all the time. You are lucky to have the right woman by your side!

May your marriage be full of laughter, and every day spent in paradise.

