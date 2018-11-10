Katrina Kaif’s Thugs of Hindostan outfits are as sexy as they are cool

Although actors Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan’s new release Thugs of Hindostan featured many elaborate and quirky period pieces, actor Katrina Kaif’s costumes were another matter. While Aamir donned the most distinctive costumes for his dhoti-jacket-and-hat-wearing character -- a laughable two-faced rogue, named, Firangi -- Katrina’s character, Suraiyya, was inclined to a high-fashion aesthetic.

Katrina Kaif is one of the most popular actors in the Hindi film industry. She’s effortlessly played complex female characters in movies, such as, Baar Baar Dekho, as well as slice-of-life films, such as, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. But most recently, she reached audiences as the sultry dancer, Suraiyya, in Thugs. In the Yash Raj Films feature, Katrina’s sartorial choices give an accurate feel of her character.

In true seductress mode, Katrina blessed us with many sensational outfits in Thugs of Hindostan. Her style in the period drama covered a wide range of trends: From showcasing darker, edgier sensibilities through lehengas with thigh-high slits to rocking timeless brocade silk ensembles that work well even in today’s context.

In a behind-the-scenes video, shared by Thugs of Hindostan makers, costume designers Rushi Sharma and Manoshi Nath, as well as Katrina, talk about the process of designing the outfits and her distinct look, complete with a nose ring, which the actor wore for the first time. The costume designers say they wanted to create more drama and mystery around Katrina’s look as Suraiyya.

“We wanted it be a little raw, a little rustic. We wanted that slight bohemian feel to come into it,” Katrina said in the video, adding, “I was very, very surprised when I saw the first look they did. I just thought it was absolutely fantastic.”

If you can’t get Katrina’s glittering lehengas from designer Manish Malhotra out of your head, you’re in luck. Listed ahead are some of the most stunning costumes worn by Katrina in Thugs of Hindostan that feel both vintage and edgy:

First Published: Nov 10, 2018 09:43 IST