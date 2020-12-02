Kiara Advani recreates Urmila Matondkar’s Rangeela, Sharmila Tagore’s Kashmir ki Kali, other retro Bollywood looks for Indoo Ki Jawani song Dil Tera

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Dec 02, 2020

Kiara Advani has been flooding social media with looks, songs and sneak peaks of her latest silver screen offering, Indoo Ki Jawani, in which she is starring alongside Aditya Seal in the lead role, as well as actors Mallika Dua, Rajesh Jais, Manish Choudhary, among others in supporting roles. Indoo Ki Jawaani, directed by Abir Sengupta, is the story of Indoo (short for Indra), a girl from Ghaziabad who ventures into the world of dating apps. Kiara set the temperatures soaring with glamorous outfits as she danced along to the song Heelein Toot Gayi that was released last week. And now the Kabir Singh and Good Newwz fame actor has teased fans with another glimpse of the second song from the movie: Dil Tera. Kiara posted multiple stills from the song which will release on Thursday, in some of which she is seen alongside Aditya Seal. In one image Kiara is seen dressed up in red, traditional garb from Kashmir as she gazes at a suit clad Aditya, with the caption, “Dil Tera #retrobaby”, while in another series of posts she is seen grooving in a skater dress and cap, and channelling disco vibes in another. She captioned her multiple looks with, “Hit rewind and go back in time with #IndooKiJawani’s latest song #DilTera! Song releasing tomorrow, stay tuned!” Dil Tera appears to be an homage to the golden era of Bollywood with Kiara seen all dolled up as yesteryear actors in iconic films including Sharmila Tagore, Urmila Matondkar and Parveen Babi.

Kiara is seen recreating the looks of Sharmila Tagore from Kashmir Ki Kali (1964) as she dressed up in traditional Kashmir clothes, we see her channel Parveen Babi’s sexy disco look with a head band and shimmery crop from Namak Halal (1982) and Urmila Matondkar’s iconic skater dress as she grooves on the street of Mumbai in Rangeela (1995). Director Abir Sengupta confirmed this in an interview with MidDay saying, “As a filmmaker, I am [emotionally attached] to the many classics that have shaped the Hindi film industry. While writing the song sequence, I wanted to pay homage to the iconic looks and sequences from the ‘60s to the ‘90s.”

The film’s stylist Sheetal Sharma helped achieve Abir’s vision to perfection, to MidDay she said, “It is a situational song that imaginatively spans the glorious eras of Hindi cinema. References were drawn from the most iconic look of every decade. We also added a bit of quirk to each theme.” Indoo Ki Jawani is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Nikkhil Advani and is slated to release on December 11, 2020.