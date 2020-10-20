Burj Khalifa: Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani’s latest song from Laxmmi Bomb is a fashion disaster. Here’s why

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 17:52 IST

Burj Khalifa, the latest song from Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani -starrer Laxmmi Bomb has been trending ever since it was released on YouTube. And much like the trailer of the film, the song too has left audiences divided. Like the song’s title suggests, the musical number is shot around the tallest building in the world, which is Dubai’s Burj Khalifa. In the video we see Akshay and Kiara grooving around neighbourhoods and deserts of Dubai, the song begins like every Arab-themed Bollywood song does, with ‘habibi’ being sung in the chorus as visuals of deserts, Dubai and bellydancing take over the screen. the lyrics of the song have Akshay’s character comparing Kiara’s to Kylie Jenner, singing, “”, (you do fashion like Kylie Jenner?), he then goes on to express his desire to buy her the Burj Khalifa (), which is followed by an awkward hook step, that probably should have been edited out. The song features some of the most over-the-top styling and garish clothes seen in recent times, the costumes of the background dancers are just sad, not to mention the stereotypical portrayal of Dubai with long-robed Sheks bobbing their heads in the sand, while Kiara Advani ‘belly dances’ dressed in the most basic belly dancer costume you’ve ever seen.

While Akshay’s style in the song has him wearing half-open hoodies over his bear chest with a thick chain around his neck and sunglasses to complete his look or his usual pastel suits with fedoras. However Kiara’s over-styling in the song is worth a mention. The song has Kiara wearing (almost) every possible fashion trend from the past decade, be it her biker-chic look with leather pants (plus fishnet stockings) and a crop top that totally fizzled or her peach two-piece outfit with bright yellow shoes, both looks physically hurt the eyes. Kiara, who is usually a stunner on red carpets, promotional events and casual outings, is also seen wearing a red one-shouldered crop top with a black flared mini skirt and red boots in the song. What’s worse is none of Kiara’s and Akshay’s looks seem co-ordinated, in one frame where she is seen wearing s fluorescent green,full-sleeved crop top with white pants and shoes, Akshay is seen dancing around in a black and gold embroidered kaftan-like robe along with a black and gold head dress (as seen on Arabs). He does later switch this for a white vest and metallic gold jacket, but there is no harmony between the duo’s looks in the song. In another frame Kiara is seen in what appears to be a belly dancer’s outfit as she busts a few moves. While Kiara did look stunning as a belly-dancer in the song, it would have been great to see an outfit that wasn’t so stereotypical and basis, especially since every Arab-themed item number in Bollywood features at least one golden outfit.

Do you like Kiara’s styling in the Burj Khalifa song from Laxmmi Bomb, or do you think her personal style is better?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter