Kiara Advani's OOTD for Laxxmi Bomb dubbing: Grey sweats, silver shoes and Rs 2 lakh Valentino bag

Kiara Advani’s OOTD for Laxxmi Bomb dubbing: Grey sweats, silver shoes and Rs 2 lakh Valentino bag

Kiara was spotted rushing in and out of dubbing for Laxxmi Bomb, and casual grey athleisure sweats with hot pink detailing, along with a matching grey mask were the actor’s OOTD along with the showstopper, the Rs 2 lakh Valentino tote.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Sep 12, 2020 19:52 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Alfea Jamal
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Screengrab from a video of Kiara coming out after dubbing for Laxxmi Bomb.
Kiara Advani may only be a few films old, but her luxury bag collection is as massive as any established Bollywood diva. The actor who has starred in movies like Kabir Singh and Good Newwz is often spotted flaunting a variety of extremely expensive handbags from the latest collections of luxury brands including the likes of Christian Dior, Valentino, Chanel and Givenchy. The actor’s envious bag collections boasts of a variety of styles, from totes and clutches, to sling bags and fanny packs. However, it was her handy black Valentino tote that caught our eye. While we rarely get a glimpse of our celebrities around town anymore, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, Kiara was spotted rushing in and out of dubbing for Laxxmi Bomb, and casual grey athleisure sweats with hot pink detailing, along with a matching grey mask were the actor’s OOTD. The actor added oomph to her look with her silver sneakers, but it was her black Valentino tote with the brand’s logo stitched over in white that won us over.

 

This isn’t the first time Kiara has been spotted with the bag, the actor has quite an affinity for her roomy totes, and is often seen with them at the airport when she is travelling. This particular Valentino tote is priced at a whopping Rs. 2,02,965 (as per Desi Martini). Kiara also has a blue Givenchy tote that costs around Rs. 1.3 lakh, and another black and white Christian Dior bag which costs around Rs 1.8 lakhs.

Kiara is starring alongside Akshay Kumar in Laxxmi Bomb, the remake of a South horror comedy. It is directed by Raghava Lawrence and is produced by Cape of Good Films, Tusshar Kapoor, Shabinaa Khan and Fox Star Studios. The film was initially set for an OTT release on Akshay Kumar’s birthday, on September 9, but has peen postponed. Reports suggest this is on account of some pending post-production work and that the producers want a big theatrical release for the film as coronavirus lockdown restrictions are easing.

