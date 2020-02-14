Lakme Fashion Week 2020: Aditya Roy Kapur, Tabu, Nora Fatehi, Shikhar Dhawan to dazzle the ramp

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Feb 14, 2020



Bollywood actors Aditya Roy Kapoor, Tabu, Diana Penty and Nora Fatehi and Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan will be walking the ramp on Day 3 of the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020 on Friday.

Aditya will be the showstopper for Chola and Reebok while Nora Fatehi will close the show for designer duo Gauri & Nainika. Tabu will turn showstopper for designer Gaurang and Diana for designer duo Shivan and Narresh. Shikhar Dhawan will walk the ramp for designer Samant Chauhan.

Chola and Reebok have come together for the first time ever. Reebok will launch its transformative Zig Kinetica while designer Sohaya Misra of Chola has created a ninja warrior themed collection.

Transcending its performance-based origin, Zig Kinetica fuses innovative sport tech with sleek style to create a highly functional shoe that seamlessly transitions from gym to street. The show will be experientially amplified with the high energy of drummers and dance performances by Omaggio.

Speaking on the collaboration, Misra said: “I am super excited about this collaboration. So many people have put in so much thought and effort to bring this show together that it makes me feel so thankful that they trust my vision and want to be a part of it and I have all the trust in theirs.”

Sunil Gupta, Brand director, Reebok India, said: “We are extremely excited and proud to be partnering with Lakme Fashion Week for the second time to present our biggest launch of the year, Zig Kinetica. We ‘Sport the Unexpected’ with this collaboration between the high energy Zig Kinetica and Sohaya Misra’s elegant and easy styled collection.”

Chauhan and Gauri & Nainika will be taking visual inspiration for their collection from IGNIS, Nexa’s latest launch. The colour palettes of their collections will also be influenced by NEXA - black and white, with hues of grey, platinum and gunmetal.

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki commented: “This is the sixth consecutive season of our association and NEXA intends to create an inspiring experience with its collection, like always. This season NEXA showcases the new IGNIS at fashion week as an ode to the functional and suave fashion style of the tough Indian urban. The new sporty compact urban SUV is set to turn heads with its looks and become an urban lifestyle essential.”

Gauri & Nainika Summer 2020 collection is essentially monochromatic in its colour palette, with hints of royal blue and touches of glittering chrome. With this collection the designers have set out to create a NEXA inspired collection for those who are looking for modern glamour and a certain quality of timelessness and etherealness in what they choose to wear.

Chauhan’s collection talks to the premium urban youth of today who loves to travel. The collection is inspired by NEXA colours of black and grey palette, with clean cut jackets paired with stripes and checks. The ensembles are young, sporty, very chic, sophisticated with a lot of layering.



