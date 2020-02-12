Lakme Fashion Week 2020: Tara Sutaria to be showstopper for Punit Balana

fashion-and-trends

Designer Punit Balana is all set to showcase at the upcoming fashion event. He will be showcasing his collection ‘The Royal Bagh’ at Lakme Fashion Week on February 15 at Jio Garden in Mumbai. Young actress Tara Sutaria will walk for him as his showstopper. “I’m absolutely thrilled to be walking for Punit at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort! I have always loved Punit’s work and enjoy wearing his creations. The collection that will be showcased on the runway is all about comfort and wear-ability and includes an eclectic mix of traditional and western silhouettes. I’m sure this collection will be well received. Punit, here’s wishing you all the very best for the show!” adds Tara Sutaria

In a quick chat , Punit shares details about his upcoming collection and upcoming show.

Q: Share some details about your upcoming collection?

Punit: Fascinated by the renowned Sisodia Rani Palace Garden of Jaipur, my new SS20 collection, “The Royal Bagh”, captures the beautiful mix of traditional Indian designs & silhouettes in Mughal style. An ode to the Rajwaras of Rajasthan, the new collection showcases the royal past of the pink city in a modern contemporary way.

A four colour story, the collection includes both festive lines in pink and steel for the Summer wedding galore like the Mehendi Mela or the Sangeet ceremony while Resort wear in indigo and ice blue is perfect for holidaying in style. Leheriya, floral, peacock motifs inspired by the Bagh, has been beautifully showcased through a different printing technique called “the mom ka Chapa” in the pink festive line. An interesting technique, printing is done through metal blocks, where each metal block is filled with wax to do the printing.

This time I have also tried to use bolder designs in interesting silhouettes like long skirts, Saris with crop tops, smart business pantsuits in prints and my signature kedia style. I have experimented with embroidery in Jackets and Saris, using sequins, coin work for the first time. We have used mulmul and cotton to give a sense of ease and extravagance. This year we are also introducing leather potlis to complete the entire look.

Q: Do you agree with the utilitarian values of millennials who want value for money?

Punit: I feel it’s not just millennials, I’ve heard my parents talk to me regarding the same when I was a kid. I would say that Millennials are as practical as the previous generation and value money.

Q: Maximalism or minimalism the trend of the upcoming season?

Punit: Minimalism as people are more conscious about being comfortable.

Q: Indian textiles most suited for Indian weather and what innovations are you working on in textiles?

Punit: Cotton and mulmul according to me are best suited for Indian summers. We have experimented with our prints on fabric this time and used this new printing technique called the “Mom ka Chapa”. It is very unique and interesting. We need to fill wax in the metal box and do the printing on the fabric.

