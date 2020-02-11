e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Fashion and Trends / Fashion and politics hand-in-hand at Oscars red carpet

Fashion and politics hand-in-hand at Oscars red carpet

Oscars 2020: Besides fashion and glamour, Oscar’s haute couture also reflected politics with celebrities repurposing their red carpet looks with topics like sustainability and equality.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Feb 11, 2020 18:00 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Washington D.C.
Natalie Portman made a real fashion statement at the 92nd Oscars’ red carpet.
Natalie Portman made a real fashion statement at the 92nd Oscars’ red carpet. (Natalie Portman/Instagram )
         

The 92nd edition of Academy Awards bestowed some of the most outstanding icons of the industry on Sunday and also gave the fashion police some serious business.

Besides fashion and glamour, Oscar’s haute couture also reflected politics with celebrities repurposing their red carpet looks with topics like sustainability and equality.

The Best Male Actor of the evening, Joaquin Phoenix used the opportunity of his acceptance speech to promote the idea of animal rights wearing the Stella McCartney tuxedo that he had planned to wear for the entire award season of 2020, reported The Hill.

According to The Hill, the Oscar presenter Jane Fonda announced on her first Fire Drill that the red coat she was wearing shall be the last outfit that she would ever buy and she proved it by donning the same dress that she wore at the Cannes Film Festival 2014.

According to a report in E!News, Kaitlyn Dever said that her Louis Vuitton dress was made of an eco-friendly fiber - Tencel.

The estimate of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) suggests that more than 11 million tons of textiles were put to landfills in the year 2017 which further contributed to water pollution and carbon emissions. Despite the same, many celebrities changed into a second outfit for the after-parties.

Natalie Portman made a real fashion statement at the 92nd Oscars’ red carpet as she chose to wear a cape embroidered with the names of women who directed movies last year, and were snubbed for this year’s ceremony.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed with a few modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Live| Arvind Kejriwal reaches Hanuman temple after thumping win in Delhi
Live| Arvind Kejriwal reaches Hanuman temple after thumping win in Delhi
In victory speech, Arvind Kejriwal explains what AAP’s jumbo win means
In victory speech, Arvind Kejriwal explains what AAP’s jumbo win means
CBI vs CBI: Rakesh Asthana, accused of bribery by his boss, gets clean chit
CBI vs CBI: Rakesh Asthana, accused of bribery by his boss, gets clean chit
Congress, down to its lowest vote share in Delhi’s history, promises to be back
Congress, down to its lowest vote share in Delhi’s history, promises to be back
Pakistan’s version on F-16 a facade, says former IAF chief BS Dhanoa
Pakistan’s version on F-16 a facade, says former IAF chief BS Dhanoa
Shreyas Iyer surpasses Ian Chappell to create world record
Shreyas Iyer surpasses Ian Chappell to create world record
Honda releases teaser image of new City 2020, gets ready for April launch
Honda releases teaser image of new City 2020, gets ready for April launch
Not just flagship phones, here’s what else Samsung is launching tonight
Not just flagship phones, here’s what else Samsung is launching tonight
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 LiveDelhi Election ResultsDelhi Assembly Election CountingRohit SharmaManoj TiwariDelhi Assembly Election ResultsArvind KejriwalOscars 2020Oscars 2020 Red Carpet

don't miss

latest news

india news

Fashion and Trends