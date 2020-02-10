Oscars 2020 fashion: Natalie Portman dons cape with names of Oscar-snubbed female directors

fashion-and-trends

Natalie Portman has made a real fashion statement at the 92nd Oscars’ red carpet as she chose to wear a cape over her gown embroidered with the names of women who directed movies last year, and were snubbed for this year’s ceremony. Natalie’s gown and cape are from the house of Dior.

The names of the directors on the gown include -- Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers), Lulu Wang (The Farewell), Greta Gerwig (Little Women), Marielle Heller (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Melina Matsoukas (Queen & Slim) Alma Har’el (Honey Boy), Celine Sciamma (Portrait of a Lady on Fire) and Mati Diop (Atlantics), Variety reported.

“I wanted to recognise the women who were not recognised for their incredible work this year in a subtle way,” she explained.

For the second straight year, female directors did not make it to the directing category at the Academy Awards. So when the nominees were announced last month, many people criticised it.

This is not the first time that Portman has made such a statement at an award ceremony.

In 2018, while presenting the best director award, the actor made a comment, saying “here are the all the male nominees” before announcing the names.

When the nomination list was announced for the 92nd Academy Awards, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences had to face backlash for not nominating any female directors this year.

However, this is not the first time that a female director has been snubbed as only five women have been nominated in the history of Oscars for the Best Director category.

Benjamin Millepied, left, and Natalie Portman arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) ( Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP )

Only, one woman -- Kathryn Bigelow for the Hurt Locker -- has managed to win the prize at the ceremony.

Bong Joon Ho (Parasite), Sam Mendes (1917), Todd Phillips (Joker), Martin Scorsese (The Irishman), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) have been nominated in the Best Director category.

Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker leads the nomination list with 11 spots, while Netflix’s drama The Irishman and Quentin Tarantino’s‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood have received ten nominations each.

Sam Mendes’s war drama 1917 has ten nominations while Noah Baumbach’s divorce saga Marriage Story has seven nominations.

South Korean film Parasite has gained six nominations -- Best Picture, Best Director, Best Foreign Language Film, Best Original Screenplay, Best Production Design, and Best Film Editing.

The Hollywood’s biggest awards are being held without a host for the second year in a row at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

