This is why Meghan Markle wears oversized shoes

fashion-and-trends Updated: Feb 11, 2020 15:11 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Ottawa
Former Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, keeps fashion and comfort hand in hand, as she is often seen wearing oversized shoes.

According to a report by The List, Markle wears oversized shoes to avoid unnecessary fatigue and constant pressure that the feet go through while wearing heels.

 

It is known that wearing heels for a very long time leads to swelling which often eventually leads to painful blisters and the same can be avoided by wearing shoes that are bigger than the usual size.

This gives the feet a larger surface area to swell which can still pain but won’t result in blisters.

 

According to a fashion expert, celebrities often go one or even two sizes up when they buy shoes for an event or red carpet to avoid painful blisters.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed with a few modifications to the text.)

