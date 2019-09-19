Milan Fashion Week 2020: Armani sees airy, light spring for Emporio line

fashion-and-trends

Sep 19, 2019

Italian designer Giorgio Armani chose a light breezy silhouette for his Emporio Armani line at Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, picking soft colours and loose cuts for the brand’s spring line.

Armani, a veteran designer affectionately called “King Giorgio” in Italy, called the Spring/Summer 2020 collection “Air” underlining the clothes’ floaty feel.

Soft pink, blue, grey and beige dominated the catwalk where models strutted under a blue sky lighting in wrinkled jackets and trousers, the latter straight or gathered at the ankle.

A model presents a creation from the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2020 collection during fashion week in Milan, Italy. ( REUTERS )

Trousers were striped, silk and pinstripe, and at times also see through, while jackets were round at the collar, wrap around or tied at the neck. Duster coats and blazers were shiny or in embroidered tulle. Tops were cropped or long and loose.

The 85-year-old designer, known for his simple elegant outfits, presented an array of tulle dresses that were also light and airy. Models also wore jumpsuits and large silver belts.

“The city is the horizon, the attitude is effortlessly feminine,” show notes read.

“A collection in which the clean lines come from a play on subtractions ... The balance of soft colours and surfaces that are worn, wrinkled, lightened and worked on create a syntax of a floaty, immaterial style.”

A model presents a creation from the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2020 collection during fashion week in Milan. ( REUTERS )

Though the colour palette was mainly neutral, there were bursts of acid green and bright blue punctuating the presentation, which also included loose summer suits and trousers for men, at times modelling topless.

For the evening, the catwalk lighting changed to night as models sashayed in shimmering silver dresses adorned in sparkling sequins and crystals. Silver metallic tops were matched to light see-through trousers.

Models wore hats, round sunglasses and carried plexiglas bags. Footwear consisted of an array of flats adorned in sparkles and sandals as well as eye-catching silver sneakers, some running all the way up to the knee.

Armani, who studied medicine before switching to fashion, founded his label in 1975, building it into a global brand. He will present the Spring/Summer 2020 collection for his main Giorgio Armani line on Saturday.

The designer, who has dressed celebrities and royals, will receive an Outstanding Achievement Award at the London Fashion Awards in December, the British Fashion Council (BFC) said this week.

“With more than four decades in the business, Mr Armani’s contribution to the fashion industry is indeed outstanding,” BFC Chief Executive Caroline Rush said in a statement.

“Renowned for his timeless vision of style and the brands’ ability to stay relevant, he has led the way where other brands have followed.”

Milan Fashion Week is the third leg of the month-long catwalk season that began in New York and also includes London and Paris.

The Milan shows, which include presentations by other fashion heavyweights like Gucci, Versace and Dolce & Gabbana, run until Monday.

Sep 19, 2019