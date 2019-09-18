High-Rated Gabru singer Guru Randhawa is ecstatic to attend Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 16:40 IST

Guru Randhawa has been invited to attend the Milan Fashion Week 2020 in Italy this year, one of the first few singers to ever have got the opportunity. Elated, the singer known for his fashion sense and stylish avatars says, “This is a great thing to happen.” Randhawa will be representing an athleisure brand in Milan and is quite excited about it.

“This is a big opportunity for me since I have always heard everyone talk about how they want to go to the Milan Fashion Week. I have heard a lot about the fashion capital of the world, and I’m looking forward to meeting new people from the fashion world. It is a first for me,” he says.

While in Milan, Randhawa plans on doing some fun street shoots and hopes to have a blast. “I want to see the latest fashion trends first-hand, and most definitely try new food,” the High-Rated Gabru singer says, with evident excitement in his voice.

He will be flying out on September 20 to attend the show on the 22nd. “I’m feeling blessed. I hope that next year, more singers from India can go there and represent different international brands. It is surely a great feeling to be doing this,” Randhawa says, adding that fashion is something that’s not constant for him.

“Fashion, to me, is something that changes every day, and it’s more about how I am feeling on that particular day. It’s about how I carry it on and off stage. There are no rules, it is very versatile for me. I think once you have money, and once you become known in the public eye, whatever you wear becomes fashion. And that’s not the case just with artists from Punjab, it holds true for artists worldwide,” the singer signs off.

