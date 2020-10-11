e-paper
Mira Rajput makes heads turn in a chic yellow hand embroidered dress as she celebrates Indian craft and heirloom

Promoting sustainable fashion, Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput adds a dash of sunshine to our social media feeds in a bright yellow dress by Anita Dongre and hand embroidered by the women artisans of SEWA | Check pictures

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 15:22 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Mira Rajput makes heads turn in a chic yellow hand embroidered dress
Mira Rajput makes heads turn in a chic yellow hand embroidered dress(Instagram/anitadongregrassroot)
         

This year is all about sustainable fashion and the latest to join the bandwagon of ethical clothing is Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput. Promoting sustainable fashion, Mira added a dash of sunshine to our social media feeds this weekend in a chic yellow ensemble by Indian designer Anita Dongre.

The bright yellow dress featured hand embroidery by the women artisans of SEWA. Flaunting her love for Indian craft and heirloom, Mira accessorized her thigh-high dress with a pair of gold hoop earrings and a pair of multicoloured straps sandals.

Leaving her beautiful locks open in a side parting, Mira opted for subtle makeup to let the dress do the maximum talking. She encouraged in the caption, “Choose India, and celebrate her craft. Donate to the karigars and artisans of our country, who are the caretakers of this tradition (sic).”

 

In an Instagram post earlier, Mira was seen wearing the same dress as she posed alongside her mother from whom the diva had picked up her love for Indian craft. Mira wrote, “Craft is an heirloom and the craftsmen, they are the true heirs to our country’s tradition. I grew up watching my mother cherish her wardrobe; beautiful heirloom pieces of craft that became more special with each passing year (sic).”

She added, “Indian crafts have a language of their own. It is a bond between our past, our present and our future. It is also a way to contribute to the lives of countless artisans who are the backbone of our country and whose lives are threatened, everyday. This conversation needs to grow, and it can only grow if we all come together to pledge our support (sic).”

Expressing her gratitude for the women at SEWA, Mira wrote, “We celebrate the women of the SEWA community, whose skilful hands embroidered the outfits from @anitadongregrassroot. @anitadongre’s passion and drive to revive and keep this craft alive is truly commendable. #ToIndiaWithLove (sic).”

 
Craft is an heirloom and the craftsmen, they are the true heirs to our country’s tradition. I grew up watching my mother cherish her wardrobe; beautiful heirloom pieces of craft that became more special with each passing year. Indian crafts have a language of their own. It is a bond between our past, our present and our future. It is also a way to contribute to the lives of countless artisans who are the backbone of our country and whose lives are threatened, everyday. This conversation needs to grow, and it can only grow if we all come together to pledge our support. We celebrate the women of the SEWA community, whose skilful hands embroidered the outfits from @anitadongregrassroot. @anitadongre’s passion and drive to revive and keep this craft alive is truly commendable. #ToIndiaWithLove @vogueindia @anitadongregrassroot @give_india

Reviving our craft traditions and sustaining rural craft communities has been on the agenda of Indian designers for quite some time now. Since fashion can be a tool for empowerment, the designers are not only taking inspiration from the craft and years old heirloom of different parts of India but also empowering traditional artisans with gainful employment.

