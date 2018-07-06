Mira Rajput’s baby bump looks adorable in little white dress. Get her maternity look

Mira Rajput Kapoor has changed the maternity fashion game, since becoming pregnant with her second child. While making her baby bump look as cute as can be, actor Shahid Kapoor’s stylish wife has rocked a shimmering sharara set fit for a wedding, a white-jeans-off-shoulder-top outfit perfect for summer, and even an oh-so-pretty ivory and blue anarkali that transformed her into a floral princess.

Staying true to her fashion powers, Mira’s latest outfit is no exception because she looks absolutely stunning in this crisp shirtdress from US fashion label Derek Lam 10 Crosby.

Maternity dressing presents its own set of challenges, which is why we’re going gaga over Mira’s dress, which is not only on sale online for $395 or Rs 27,245, but is also not strictly a maternity dress. So even those of us who aren’t pregnant can copy Mira’s look.

Even though there’s plenty going on — a tie detail around the drop waist, buttoned half-placket, long sleeves — the details on Mira’s dress feel light and playful, not overwhelming. Mira, who is in her third trimester, is wearing this dress, not the other way around. You know that old saying, ‘If you got it, flaunt it?’ Well, we’d argue that this is true for Mira, whose style is all about accentuating her beautiful pregnant belly.

We love that instead of wearing something simple, Mira opted for a dress that emphasised her bump with that unique tie pattern across her tummy. We’re also liking how the unique details on her dress are complemented by the more feminine, subtle black-and-white floral motifs that adorn it.

As always, Mira knows how to accessorise like a pro. Her retro sunglasses flawlessly match the straps of her metallic sling bag. And as for the white sneakers, they make Mira look like a to-be-mommy who’s all about staying active in pregnancy. Mira kept the rest of her looks fairly simple, with blow-dried hair and minimal make-up, most likely to pridefully display her bump.

So, the next time you’re tempted to dress down your baby bump, take some inspiration from Mira. Grab your favourite sandals, and a matching bag, and go for the ‘more is more’ look.

Now let’s check some of Mira’s best maternity looks so far to inspire your next OOTD:

Mira Rajput in July

Mira Rajput in May

Mira Rajput in May

Mira Rajput in May



