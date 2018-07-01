Mira Rajput radiates confidence, grace in baby bump-friendly dress at Ambani engagement

Dressing for a glamorous event can be tricky, but add pregnancy to the mix and things get even trickier. Leave it to Mira Rajput Kapoor, though, to make the challenge look like child’s play.

In April, Mira and actor-husband Shahid Kapoor announced they were expecting their second baby together. And after many star-studded events and other out-and-about sightings in Mumbai, we can report that Mira is totally nailing it all over again.

Less than three months before she gives birth to baby number two, Mira stepped out for the high-profile engagement of Nita and Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash with Shloka Mehta on Saturday in Mumbai and did not disappoint.

It’s official, no one does ethnic Indian maternity style like Mira. Just look at her:

Forgoing shapeless maternity wear in favour of a heavily embellished Manish Malhotra kurta and sharara set in nude and gold hue, the stylish mom-to-be’s fashion sense was in full bloom in her delicately beaded outfit. Having a baby bump to dress doesn’t mean you should shy away from detailed embellishment or layered styles, as Mira knows well. Her designer ensemble boasted intricate floral embroidery and rich fabrics.

Mira rarely puts a foot wrong in the style stakes, but when she’s glowing like this, she seems to take her look to a whole new level. Mothers-to-be looking for some style inspo? Look no further, as Mira’s latest look is perfect for dressing up your baby bump for a festive gathering. Alas, this uber glamorous style is slightly less achievable for us mere mortals, but a girl can dream...

If there’s one thing we’ve learnt so far from this expectant mother, it’s that no trend is off-limits during pregnancy and no matter what the event, there is a chic way to dress for it. Her glamorous separates are loose-fit without being dowdy. High fashion mixed with easy-to-wear: Just what a stylish mommy-to-be-needs.

