Naomi Campbell explains her airport hazmat suit, says ‘not doing this for laughs’

fashion-and-trends Updated: Mar 14, 2020 17:05 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Washington D.C. [USA]
After the photos of her extreme precautions went viral, Naomi Campbell released a six-mintue YouTube video, in which she explained why she went so over the top.
After the photos of her extreme precautions went viral, Naomi Campbell released a six-mintue YouTube video, in which she explained why she went so over the top.(Naomi Campbell/Instagram)
         

Supermodel Naomi Campbell, who made headlines when she wore a full hazmat suit to the airport, explained that she wasn’t doing it for laughs.

As per Page Six, Naomi was spotted at the airport wearing a head-to-toe hazmat suit, face mask and goggles earlier this week, before detailing on social media how she regularly disinfects her seat on a plane.

After the photos of her extreme precautions went viral, Campbell released a six-mintue YouTube video, in which she explained why she went so over the top.

Campbell said: “It’s not a funny time, it’s not a humorous time, I’m not doing this for laughs. This is how I feel comfortable travelling if I have to travel; I’m trying to keep it to a minimum.”

 

Naomi also mentioned that she has been wearing a mask on flights since the ‘90s and has been sanitizing her seat for 17 years. “Back in the day, people used to really laugh at me and speak under by breath ... and now I’m not ridiculous,” she said.

However, these are not the only precaution the model takes, revealing she also takes several immune-boosting supplements, including two Vitamin C packets and papaya concentrate before she goes inside the airport.

She later criticized the TSA staff workers for not wearing gloves while handling passports and said that the flight attendants also did not wear gloves.

 

Safety first.

Campbell concluded the video by stressing that the public should not respond to the pandemic with fear.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Coronavirus positive cases in India rise to 84, confirms Health Ministry
Saarc leaders’ video conference on COVID-19 expected on Sunday
Padma Award ceremony, scheduled to be held on April 3, postponed due to coronavirus
Govt notifies Covid-19 as disaster; announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for deaths
Another Telangana man tests positive for coronavirus in preliminary tests
Farooq Abdullah visits son Omar in Srinagar sub-jail after seven long months
‘Unhappy’ BCCI axes Sanjay Manjrekar from commentary panel: Report
‘Why eat bats & dogs’: Akhtar ‘really angry’ over coronavirus outbreak
