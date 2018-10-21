Now you can wear a man-bun even on short hair, know how

That handsome hunk you see on television, films, billboards, adverts, hence pretty much around you has reason to fear his competition, you! You have the silkiest hair and the bounce in them is enviable by even the best in the business. You often get stopped by colleagues or asked by friends what you do for your great hair. And then... you wake up from your beautiful dream and have to get-set to face reality.

A good hair day can make such a huge difference to how you feel on any given day. Well-kept, styled hair gives us an appearance of being meticulous which instantly mirrors the feeling internally. No wonder a bad hair day has such a bad name, it just makes the whole day bad, don’t you think?

Yes, a crew-cut is equally sexy but we’re not in the defence forces and fortunately have the choice to wear our hair the way we would like. If you’ve tried growing your hair and are unable to get the right style going for you, try a man-bun. Guess what, you don’t need to wait months for those inches to grow for a perfect bun.

All thanks to Leonardo DiCaprio and Jared Leto who made the bun gender-neutral, men around the world have been adopting this style.

The latest trend in the man-bun is the attachable/detachable hair piece that lets you wear it when you want and sport your hair the natural way whenever you want!

Trends tend to come and go, but there are some that stay long enough to define an entire generation. Take the beard for example. Most men look great with it (provided it’s groomed well and regularly). Women love the bearded look because of the gravity it brings to a man’s face and most certainly, no one’s complaining.

It’s ‘hair’ now... and is likely to stay forever.

First Published: Oct 21, 2018 12:39 IST