Of red roses and polka dots: Jacqueline Fernandez’ Christmas vibes and fashion are too hot to handle

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 13:50 IST

Polka dots are definitely making a comeback this spring-summer and Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez set a chic and stylish example to nail daytime soirees this festive week. Flaunting a look that was too hot to handle, the diva’s cosmopolitan fashion vibes set the Internet on fire in peak December and the pictures from her Christmas night photoshoot are proof.

Taking to her social media handle, Jacky flooded the Internet with the sartorially elegant pictures where she can be seen nailing the elegant flair that came with her white base midaxi dress which featured black polka dots, high-neckline with pleated details, concealed centre back zip and ruffled hem. The dress was made of polyester fabric and was held at the waist by a black leather belt from Christian Dior.

Jacqueline completed her look with a pair of black Christian Dior heels and left her soft curly tresses open in side-parting hairstyle. Accessorising her look with a pair of vintage coiled studs from designer jewellery store Viange and with a red leather handbag from Christian Dior, the actor wore a luscious dab of red lipstick to amp up the hotness quotient.

Posing with a bunch of red roses next to a Christmas trees, Jacqueline simply captioned the pictures, “Merry Christmas everyone (sic).” Quick to respond, Jacky’s Bhoot Police co-star Yami Gautam gushed in the comments section, “How Gorgeous (sic)” and punctuated it with red heart emoji.

Jacqueline’s basic white and black polka dot dress is credited to Dubai-based fashion brand, Saffron Boutique. The dress originally costs AED 1400 or Rs 28,140.36.

Jacqueline Fernandez’ polka dot dress from Saffron Boutique ( saffron-boutique.com )

With different sizes and forms, the retro style made a comeback this year apart from animal print trend, especially the evergreen leopard print. What do you think of this style?

