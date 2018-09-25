Paris Fashion Week: Karan Johar slays in Gucci outfits in Paris

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar, who recently turned cover boy for the latest edition of a luxury lifestyle magazine, is now in Paris flaunting his Gucci outfits. The ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ director shared various snaps from the Gucci show at the Paris Fashion Week (PFW) on his Instagram and you can’t afford to miss these ensembles.

In one of the pictures, Karan looked suave in a black outfit, coupled with a grey checked designer coat and big black frames. He also shared a snap with South Korean singer Kai, captioned “With K-pop star at the @gucci show! @weareone.exo #kimjongin #kai”

On the work front, KJo recently announced his next directorial titled ‘Takht’, two years after Ranbir Kapoor-Anushka Sharma-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-starrer ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ garnered immense appreciation.

The flick, starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Bhumi Pednekar, will hit the theatres in 2020.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 11:11 IST