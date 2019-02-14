Priyanka Chopra stuns in sexy skirt suit, sheer stockings at New York Fashion Week. See pics

Priyanka Chopra just can’t stop making a statement, no matter what she does, or where she is. On Wednesday, the actor stepped out at Michael Kors’ Fall 2019 show at New York Fashion Week wearing a grey and black skirt suit with a pair of sheer black stockings and black, knee-high boots. This is the second time Priyanka Chopra made the case for the skirt suit. Remember her form-fitting Dion Lee skirt suit featuring artfully placed risqué-but-subtle cutouts carved into her blazer? There’s no denying the cool-girl vibe of Priyanka’s New York Fashion Week outfit. Scroll ahead to see photos of her outfit from all angle:

Priyanka Chopra’s plaid mini skirt came with a flippy asymmetric hemline and is from fashion designer Michael Kors’s upcoming collection. She left her blazer unbuttoned and teamed her suit with a black turtleneck, black stockings and boots, which added a subtly sexy touch to her leggy look. Priyanka Chopra, who has been busy promoting her new Hollywood film, Isn’t It Romantic?, in which she stars with Rebel Wilson and Liam Hemsworth, finished off her look with glossy red lipstick and metallic make-up in shades ofred and pink. Priyanka’s messy, shoulder-length wavy hair added a casual flair to her sophisticated outfit.

First Published: Feb 14, 2019 11:58 IST