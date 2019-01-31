Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor show the 8 best prints to wear right now

Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Shilpa Shetty prove that if ever there’s been a time to rock eye-catching prints, it’s now. While there are a plethora of worthy options out there, eight emerge as must-haves. From forever classics to of-the-moment trends, these are the patterns to incorporate into your wardrobe. If you usually shy away from prints and stick to more of a neutral palette, these eight outfit ideas might inspire you to take the plunge — or maybe just dip in a toe and pair your printed pieces with solid items because #balance.

How to wear mixed print like a celebrity

What’s better than one great print? Several of them all in one hero piece. Boho girls will love Katrina Kaif’s dress by Marni. It’s a lesson in expertly mixing prints. No need for loud accessories here — this dress does all the talking.

How to wear polka dots like a celebrity

A hit year round, but especially sweet for the approaching summer season, polka dots look great across dresses, pants, and tops. Like Shilpa Shetty’s Anamika Khanna ensemble, you can try a fun polka dots saree-inspired look. A whimsical sheer blouse is a great way to add a little edge to your look.

How to wear floral print like a celebrity

Florals for spring are decidedly far from groundbreaking — but that doesn’t make them any less relevant. Channel your inner Sonam Kapoor with a saree with itty-bitty florals, pair with a statement choker necklace and you’re ready for a wedding party. If this colour palette doesn’t put you in the mood for spring, we don’t know what will.

How to wear gingham print like a celebrity

You can never go wrong with a gingham print. Have you ever seen a more perfect spring weekend look than Deepika Padukone’s gingham dress? The navy blue and white one-shoulder outfit by Rosetta Getty was tailored yet playful with its flirty silhouette and kitschy pattern. Hello, perfect vacation maxi dress.

How to wear animal print like a celebrity

This print has often walked the line between flashy and luxurious, but Kareena Kapoor showed it is one of the must-have prints of the moment. She proved a bold leopard print, feminine ruffles and exaggerated shoulders can make even a simple black trousers outfit feel like something special. Her ruffled leopard-print top from French label, Vetements.

How to wear geometric print like a celebrity

The beauty of geometric prints is that you can’t go wrong. Wear them bold or understated, coordinating or clashing — it’s your chance to experiment with every angle possible. And, if you need some tutoring, check out Priyanka Chopra’s geometric-printed dress by fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg.

How to wear star print like a celebrity

Anushka Sharma’s Sabyasachi outfit is the kind you throw on and say, “Done, I look good.” Monochrome, with just a pop of print and colour. That’s Anushka Sharma’s anarkali kurta and palazzo set for you. A black-and-white colour scheme is always a good idea and so is a star print, which made Anushka’s ethnic Indian look fresh.

How to wear plaid like a celebrity

Malaika Arora’s plaid outfit will give you zero school uniform vibes. Love green colour and the plaid print? Malaika’s plaid-covered jumpsuit by Topshop by will make you rethink them in a completely new way. It is nothing if not a fresh take on the classic print. It makes Malaika look polished. Like her pair with classic ankle boots for that sleek and cool vibe.

First Published: Jan 31, 2019 15:46 IST