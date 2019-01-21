Priyanka Chopra’s Rs 35,500 dress is romantic, but her boots are beyond sexy. See pics

Priyanka Chopra picked the perfect dress to interview iconic fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg for her new YouTube series, If I Could Tell You Just One Thing. On Saturday, the actor, who married singer Nick Jonas in December, looked exquisite as she shared photos and videos, while filming in Los Angeles. Priyanka Chopra wore a stunning wrap dress, complete with a vintage weave print designed by Diane Von Furstenberg herself. Priyanka’s dress uses signature DVF style cues, such as, a plunging V-neck collar, long sleeves, a fitted waist and an ankle-length hem to create a look suitable for any occasion.

The style of Priyanka Chopra’s dress, worth about Rs 35,500, is ridiculously flattering on a wide variety of body types. Plus the design is adjustable, so you can make it fit just right. Sure, Priyanka has an eye for gorgeous pieces that flatter her figure and draw attention to her newlywed glow, but she also has a secret for making her outfit combinations work so well: Statement shoes.

Take extra notice of how Priyanka Chopra made this refined, yet playful DVF dress he own by nonchalantly pairing it with thigh-high boots. Hers are from Italian luxury shoe brand, Casadei, and cost about Rs 45,000. The refined elegance of these satin boots envelopes her legs and she oozes glamour. Looking for a simple yet flattering silhouette that’s appropriate for almost every occasion? Priyanka Chopra’s wrap dress and over-the-knee boots lend a classic look, plus they transition from casual to fancy in no time.

First Published: Jan 21, 2019 14:20 IST