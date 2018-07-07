Neha Dhupia’s bold dress is easy to style, yet makes such a statement. Get her look
Actor Neha Dhupia turned heads in a cool, unconventional dress that was anything but predictable. Boasting an interesting asymmetrical hem, Neha's dress is uniquely daring.
We’re constantly on the hunt for that understated yet totally head-turning dress that will allow us to stand out in a crowd while requiring little fuss (because let’s be honest: Who has any time for that?). And actor Neha Dhupia’s not-so-basic asymmetrical dress from Chola the label is all about that.
For a shoot in Guwahati, Assam, on Friday, Neha rocked a totally cute and unexpected dress. Seriously, look how cool Neha’s olive green dress is:
The silhouette on Neha’s two-tone, high-low dress is eye-catching, all on its own, thanks to a hemline that’s less-than-perfect (intentionally, of course) and instantly ups the ante. Long, flowy, or layered, Neha’s dress has a versatile appeal, making it even more simple to throw on and go.
Neha’s studded black choker and matching ankle boots are an incredible way to top off this goth-chic look.
Even with the most head-turning of dresses, hemlines tend to be largely the same and fairly safe: Perhaps they are mini, midi or maxi.
Until now. At the top, Neha’s sleeveless dress is simple — it has a button-down front, without flair or frill — but at the bottom, it is full of asymmetrical/ layered drama that we can’t take our eyes off of. Neha’s chic dress is quite artistic in its vibe and almost screams couture.
An asymmetrical dress like Neha’s is definitely a must-have all year round and will make you feel more chic than ever as you hit every party on your currently bustling social calendar. Oh, and did we mention this dress works for everything from office dressing to weekend plans to late night drinks and dance parties?
So, if you haven’t already tried a statement-making asymmetrical dress, it’s about time you do.
