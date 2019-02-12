Priyanka Chopra’s dress from Isn’t It Romantic movie premiere is so Valentine’s Day-esque. See pics

Priyanka Chopra has a knack for pulling off unexpected outfits in the most stunning way. Case in point: For the Los Angeles premiere of her third Hollywood movie, Isn’t It Romantic?, she reminded us of her style icon status, when she wore a strapless Vivienne Westwood dress. Priyanka looked equal parts sophisticated and edgy. Her gorgeous dress had just the right amount of sparkle, colour and sheen to catch everyone’s attention. Read on to get a closer look at Priyanka Chopra’s stunning dress:

Priyanka Chopra’s floor-grazing gown had a plunging neckline, pink sequin corseted bodice and uniquely draped skirt with a playful asymmetrical hem, featuring a contrasting gold print with floral motifs. She finished the look with metallic heels and some stunning diamond jewellery. Priyanka mimicked the tones of her gown in her make-up with metallic and pink eye shadow and a a trend-forward pink lip. She opted for tousled hair, full lashes and sharply defined cheekbones to accented her glimmering look:

Clearly, Priyanka Chopra isn’t afraid to show off her bold sense of style in a Valentine’s Day-esque dress that made us wonder if she was celebrating the day of love a few days early. Meanwhile, Priyanka’s husband, actor-singer, Nick Jonas, stood by her side in a military green suit. Take a look:

It’s fitting that the newlywed is sporting a lot of head-turning looks at the moment. Remember the sexy embellished two-piece by Teresa Helbig, consisting of a plunging ivory blazer and matching slim pants, both studded all over with multi-coloured rhinestones and metallic embroideries, which she wore for an appearance on late-night talk show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon? Take a look at Priyanka’s latest fashion moments ahead, so you can copy these looks in slightly more wearable ways:

First Published: Feb 12, 2019 12:32 IST