Renowned Greek fashion designer Sophia Kokosalaki, who dressed A-list stars such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Anne Hathaway, has died.

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 08:57 IST

One of Greece’s most successful designers Sophia Kokosalaki, who dressed A-list stars such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Anne Hathaway and Julie Christie, has died, the culture minister said Monday.

The London-based designer’s clients also included Kate Hudson, Cristina Ricci, Tilda Swinton, Jennifer Connelly, Helen Mirren, Keira Knightley and Diane Kruger.

“It is extremely sad when a young person dies, a creative spirit, a dynamic and self-made woman who starred in the harsh and competitive world of international fashion for a 20-year period,” Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said.

A former head designer for the Athens 2004 Olympics, Kokosalaki -- who was born in 1972 -- had worked for several Hollywood A-listers with clothing and jewellery that often drew inspiration from ancient Greece.

“What a great loss to the fashion world...RIP beloved...your talent was beyond the norm,” fellow designer Vassilis Zoulias wrote on Instagram.

Born in Athens but of Cretan origin, Kokosalaki studied Greek and English literature at the University of Athens before moving to London, where she graduated from Central Saint Martins fashion college.

Reports said the designer had battled health issues lately.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 08:56 IST