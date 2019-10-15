e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 15, 2019

Renowned Greek fashion designer Sophia Kokosalaki, who dressed A-list stars such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Anne Hathaway, has died

The designer’s clients also included Kate Hudson, Cristina Ricci, Tilda Swinton, Jennifer Connelly, Helen Mirren, Keira Knightley and Diane Kruger. Reports said the designer had battled health issues lately.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Oct 15, 2019 08:57 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Athens
Renowned Greek fashion designer Sophia Kokosalaki, who dressed A-list stars such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Anne Hathaway, has died.
Renowned Greek fashion designer Sophia Kokosalaki, who dressed A-list stars such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Anne Hathaway, has died.(sophiakokosalaki/Instagram)
         

One of Greece’s most successful designers Sophia Kokosalaki, who dressed A-list stars such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Anne Hathaway and Julie Christie, has died, the culture minister said Monday.

The London-based designer’s clients also included Kate Hudson, Cristina Ricci, Tilda Swinton, Jennifer Connelly, Helen Mirren, Keira Knightley and Diane Kruger.

“It is extremely sad when a young person dies, a creative spirit, a dynamic and self-made woman who starred in the harsh and competitive world of international fashion for a 20-year period,” Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said.

A former head designer for the Athens 2004 Olympics, Kokosalaki -- who was born in 1972 -- had worked for several Hollywood A-listers with clothing and jewellery that often drew inspiration from ancient Greece.

“What a great loss to the fashion world...RIP beloved...your talent was beyond the norm,” fellow designer Vassilis Zoulias wrote on Instagram.

 

Born in Athens but of Cretan origin, Kokosalaki studied Greek and English literature at the University of Athens before moving to London, where she graduated from Central Saint Martins fashion college.

Reports said the designer had battled health issues lately.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 08:56 IST

tags
top news
Pak’s new tactic to counter India over terror is to frame Indians for terror
Pak’s new tactic to counter India over terror is to frame Indians for terror
‘Going into a tailspin’: Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee on Indian economy
‘Going into a tailspin’: Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee on Indian economy
Army hit by silent wall in LoC intelligence ops
Army hit by silent wall in LoC intelligence ops
Nobel economics prize winner thought message was scam at first
Nobel economics prize winner thought message was scam at first
Ex-PMC Bank chairman bought Rs 400-crore biz hotel in Amritsar
Ex-PMC Bank chairman bought Rs 400-crore biz hotel in Amritsar
Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo share Booker Prize for Fiction
Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo share Booker Prize for Fiction
Ganguly’s stern message to ICC - BCCI hasn’t received money it deserves
Ganguly’s stern message to ICC - BCCI hasn’t received money it deserves
South Korean popstar Sulli found dead; cops say she had severe depression
South Korean popstar Sulli found dead; cops say she had severe depression
trending topics
PakistanIndian ArmyKoena MitraSunny LeoneSourav GangulyDelhi Air Quality IndexAarey ColonyAPJ Abdul Kalam
don't miss
latest news
India News
Fashion and Trends