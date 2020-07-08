Masked Sarah Jessica Parker channels inner Carrie Bradshaw to help fans shop for shoes amid Covid-19

fashion-and-trends

Sex and the City fame actor and style icon, Sarah Jessica Parker recently isn’t letting coronavirus pandemic cramp up her style. The actor, who also owns a shoe brand SJP Collection, recently celebrated the opening of her New York City flagship store, and graced all her loyal patrons and shoe-lovers with a personal appearance and a glimpse of her mask-covered face at the store, helping them pick out the perfect heel.

For those uninitiated with Sex and the City, Sarah’s character, Carrie Bradshaw is also a shoe-loving fashionista, much like her real self, and in one episode on the series her character can’t even afford to keep her NYC apartment, but spends over $40,000 on designer shoes, including Manolo Blahniks and Christian Louboutins. In the episode she says, “I will literally be the old woman who lived in her shoes.” But that’s not the only connection that the flagship store has to SJP’s onscreen character, the store was previously a boutique for Spanish shoe designer Manolo Blahnik, one of Carrie’s favourite shoe designers on the show.

The 55-year-old diva arrived at her store wearing shiny, holographic, strappy silver sandals from her own collection that screamed Carrie, while her huge sunglasses, scarf fashioned into a mask and gray maxi dress, channelled her inner laid-back New Yorker.

Announcing the opening of her store, SJP took to her Instagram and posted a picture of the colourful interiors of her store, captioned, “Tomorrow, July 7th, 2020. The paper and tape are coming down and our doors officially open at 11 am..”

Sharing the location, she continued, “While we wish we could fill every inch of our sparkling new @sjpcollection boutique with each and every one of you, we’ll be taking every necessary safety precaution to keep our customers safe ... We look forward to seeing some of you tomorrow, from a safe social distance of course.”

One shopper posted photos with Parker and from inside the store, writing, “Today I was Sarah Jessica Parker ‘s 1st customer at her new flagship store @sjpcollection in midtown Manhattan. She was the sweetest & most sincere and helped me pick out a pair of cute shoes. What an intimate shopping experience with her. I love her & her new collection!”

As per reports, on account of the coronavirus pandemic, the SJP flagship store will only allow three customers at a time inside the store, wearing masks at all times. The store is also offering curbside pick-up for orders.

