Stella McCartney launches collection named after The Beatles’ famous song, All Together Now

Ace fashion designer Stella McCartney made a proper usage of the Beatles band musical messages of peace, love and understanding in her latest collection of apparel and accessories for men, women and children.

On Monday, the designer launched her 85-piece collection of clothes and accessories, which she named after the band’s famous song All Together Now.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, for the first time in her career McCartney has drawn directly on those messages in her musical heritage for her fall 2019 menswear and pre-fall 2019 women’s wear collections.

Her website refers to the collection as “a fun, uplifting and hopeful statement of unity at a time when it feels more important than ever.” The line, ranging from $295 to $6,840, features the film’s psychedelic graphics including yellow submarines and Lucy (in the sky with diamonds, natch) as well as song lyrics such as All You Need Is Love on a sweater and All Together Now embroidered on a denim jacket.

In an exclusive interview to The Hollywood Reporter, McCartney said: “Last summer I went to a screening of Yellow Submarine and seeing it for the first time since I was young affected me deeply; it blew my mind.”

“I started looking at it from a fashion perspective. I felt like it was so modern, and it was for everyone. In my career, in a way, I’ve tried to distance myself from my personal relationship with The Beatles; with it being family, it felt important to do that for many reasons. But it really felt like the time to come together, it was the right time to use that excellent wealth of extraordinary expression,” she added.

Continuing, she said, “The colors, psychedelia, patterns and prints all hit me hard creatively. There are extreme pieces that are more obvious, brazen and in your face -- taking the idea of being in a fan club, having an absolute passion, and translating it into high fashion. And [there are] moments of it [communicated] in a very subtle way, so you would never know it came from Yellow Submarine.”

Several Hollywood A-listers wore the Beatles-themed pieces in advance for Monday’s official debut of the collection. Pop star Billie Eilish, Ellie Goulding and Malone and Diplo were a few stars to name who wore the showcased the collection earlier during their various public appearance.

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 15:45 IST