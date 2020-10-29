e-paper
Daisy safe: Tamannaah Bhatia looks radiant post Covid recovery in yellow Summer Plaid dress by Pink Porcupines

South starlet and Baahubali fame actor Tamannaah Bhatia has recently recovered from the Covid-19 infection and is back to work shooting for adverts and walking in fashion weeks looking in the pink of health.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 02:22 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Alfea Jamal
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Tamannaah Bhatia
Tamannaah Bhatia(Instagram)
         

South starlet and Baahubali fame actor Tamannaah Bhatia has recently recovered from the Covid-19 infection and is back to work shooting for adverts and walking in fashion weeks looking in the pink of health. The actor recently shared a photo of herself in a sunshine yellow checkered dress and she posed with yellow daisies in her hair. She captioned the image, “She looked daisy safe, but smelled rose wild.-Wyatt. Just fell in love with this dress by Pink Porcupines.” The Summer Plaid dress by Pink Porcupines featured bishop sleeves and ruffles and was worn by the actor for a smartphone advert. The actor has recently returned to work after recovering from the coronavirus, for which she was first treated at a private hospital in Hyderabad, following which she was in home isolation.

 

Tamannaah also walked the ramp recently as showstopper for the digital showcase for designer duo Sukriti and Aakriti at the Lakme Fashion Week 2020. The actor walked the ramp in a white, pink and purple Phulkari sharara suit. She posted a picture of herself in the stunning outfit with the caption, “Neo-phulkari celebrates the renaissance of an age old craft of *Phulkari* with a bohemian and modern spin; Sukriti and Aakriti’s festive collection celebrates the spirit of unconditional love across generations, translated through versatile, contemporary silhouettes. They embrace festive wear that is sustainable, vibrant and timeless!”

 

Previously, Tamannaah had shared a statement to her Twitter regarding her Covid diagnosis, writing, “Although my team and I have been very disciplined on set, I unfortunately succumbed to a mild fever last week. After undertaking the mandatory tests, I was diagnosed as COVID- 19 positive. I admitted myself into a private hospital in Hyderabad to mitigate adverse health outcomes and after being under the care of expert medical professionals I am now being discharged. It has been a strenuous week but I feel relatively well. I am optimistic that I will recover fully from this health peril which is distressing so many people around the world. For the present, I will be self-isolating as advised. A big virtual hug to everyone for their love, concern and positivity. Stay safe, stay healthy, stay well.”

