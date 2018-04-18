This new underwear helps keep men cool ‘down under’

Heat is bad for men - it lowers their sperm count and irritates the testes.

It is imperative to maintain the core body temperature for men who are trying to conceive a baby. But with summer already here, it seems like a difficult situation to handle.

However, experts have found a solution. A new cooling underwear has been launched in order to tackle infertility among men. The underwear has been scientifically tested to encourage healthy sperm and testosterone production in men by lowering scrotal temperature on a consistent basis, thus improving fertility.

The garment is possessed with the removable ergonomic frozen wedge, which will keep men cool down there. The maker of the product got the idea after a crisis faced by a friend who faced issues in conceiving due to heat. Together, they started researching and came up with this indigenous solution.

Named Snowballs, the underwear comes in stretchable organic cotton material and removable scrotum cooling pad.

