Trend alert: Spring 2020 collection are all about matching coordinates

Matching your shirt with your bermuda shorts seems to be coolest thing in the otherwise stagnant menswear space.

fashion and trends Updated: Jun 19, 2019 15:56 IST
Manish Mishra
Manish Mishra
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Models present creations during the Liam Hodges catwalk show at London Fashion Week Men's. (REUTERS)

Matching your shirt with your bermuda shorts seems to be coolest thing in the otherwise stagnant menswear space. Brand MSGM’s runway show a slew of matching separates in artfully realised vibrant prints and Liam Hodges sent out a coordinated ensemble comprising a matching hoodie and a pair of shorts. A panoply of coordinated pieces were seen splashed across the runways of Studio ALCH, Edward Crutchley and A-Cold-Wall.

“Men who have trouble coordinating while putting together a look should embrace this trend. Either team it together or wear them as separates,” says designer Gaurav Khanijo who’s working on a line of linen coordinates currently.

A model presents a creation during the presentation of Italian fashion brand MSGM's Spring-Summer 2020 collection. ( AFP )

The twin-sets have been doing well in the menswear space like the matching sweatshirt and trackpants. “However, bermudas and beach coordinates are a new spin to it for Spring Summer 2020,” says stylist Isha Bhansali.

The recently concluded London Fashion Week - Men (LFWM) and Milan Fashion Week may have witnessed a spurt in this trend but labels like NorBlack NorWhite have been it for years. Stylist Akshay Tyagi sees it as a trend which is sartorially ahead. Designer Dries Van Noten did it beautifully last season. Having said that, Id’ love to give it to a young Bollywood actor like Ishaan Khatter,” says Akshay.

First Published: Jun 19, 2019 15:55 IST

