Trend alert: Spring 2020 collection are all about matching coordinates

Matching your shirt with your bermuda shorts seems to be coolest thing in the otherwise stagnant menswear space. Brand MSGM’s runway show a slew of matching separates in artfully realised vibrant prints and Liam Hodges sent out a coordinated ensemble comprising a matching hoodie and a pair of shorts. A panoply of coordinated pieces were seen splashed across the runways of Studio ALCH, Edward Crutchley and A-Cold-Wall.

“Men who have trouble coordinating while putting together a look should embrace this trend. Either team it together or wear them as separates,” says designer Gaurav Khanijo who’s working on a line of linen coordinates currently.

A model presents a creation during the presentation of Italian fashion brand MSGM's Spring-Summer 2020 collection. ( AFP )

The twin-sets have been doing well in the menswear space like the matching sweatshirt and trackpants. “However, bermudas and beach coordinates are a new spin to it for Spring Summer 2020,” says stylist Isha Bhansali.

The recently concluded London Fashion Week - Men (LFWM) and Milan Fashion Week may have witnessed a spurt in this trend but labels like NorBlack NorWhite have been it for years. Stylist Akshay Tyagi sees it as a trend which is sartorially ahead. Designer Dries Van Noten did it beautifully last season. Having said that, Id’ love to give it to a young Bollywood actor like Ishaan Khatter,” says Akshay.

First Published: Jun 19, 2019 15:55 IST